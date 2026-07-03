Photos: Sierra Leone President Maada Bio visits Ghana to commiserate with flood victims

Audio By Carbonatix
President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Julius Maada Bio, is in Ghana on a one-day state visit to commiserate with President John Mahama and the people of Ghana following Monday’s devastating floods.
President Bio’s visit comes in the aftermath of heavy flooding that hit parts of the country, particularly the Greater Accra Region, leaving behind widespread destruction, displacement and loss of lives.
President Bio, who is in Ghana in his capacity as both President of Sierra Leone and ECOWAS Chairman, expressed solidarity with the government and people of Ghana over the tragedy and extended condolences to families who lost loved ones in the floods.
Speaking during the visit, President Mahama said the government had directed the Ghana Armed Forces and the Joint Task Force to mobilise efforts to restore normalcy in flood-affected communities by clearing clogged waterways and removing debris and refuse washed across parts of the city by the floods.
He said military personnel had already been deployed to critical locations to support recovery efforts.
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