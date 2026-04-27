Plan International Ghana leads major drive to strengthen women’s rights and youth advocacy

A transformative investment in women’s rights and youth-led advocacy has taken centre stage in Ho, where 15 civil society organisations have formally secured funding under a flagship initiative aimed at reshaping Ghana’s gender equality landscape.

The grant signing ceremony, held at SkyPlus Hotel and led by Plan International Ghana, marks a critical milestone in the rollout of the Renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership (RWVL) Ghana Project. The 6.5-year intervention is designed to strengthen institutions, deepen advocacy, and amplify the voices of women and young people nationwide.

Backed by Global Affairs Canada, with support from Plan International Canada and implemented in collaboration with the Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana and the African Youth and Adolescent Network Ghana, the project represents a bold response to the growing need for sustainable, locally driven advocacy.

At the heart of the initiative is a strategic shift that moves beyond reliance on donor funding towards long-term institutional resilience.

Project Manager Theodora Asare underscored this approach, stressing that the future of advocacy organisations depends on their ability to sustain themselves.

She revealed that the programme integrates a strong social enterprise component, encouraging organisations to identify and harness economic opportunities within their own communities to generate income.

“In an era where traditional grants are dwindling, organisations must innovate to survive,” she noted. “This project is equipping them not just to exist, but to thrive—financially, operationally, and strategically.”

Beyond funding, the RWVL project delivers a comprehensive capacity-building framework. Beneficiary organisations undergo detailed baseline assessments to identify operational gaps, followed by tailored mentoring and coaching. Experts are deployed to support areas such as resource mobilisation, organisational visibility, and strategic positioning, ensuring grantees can deliver high-impact services to women and girls.

Crucially, the initiative is closely aligned with Ghana’s national development priorities through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, which has been actively involved from the design stage. The project is also expected to integrate key elements of the country’s newly launched Gender Policy towards 2030, reinforcing its relevance and long-term impact.

The funding package, valued at approximately 2.9 million Canadian dollars, is being implemented in two phases. The first cohort, worth about 1.5 million Canadian dollars, will support selected organisations over the next three years, with a second cohort to follow.

In addition, two other grant streams are being introduced to broaden access. A flexible funding window targets emerging, non-formalised groups tackling urgent community-level advocacy issues, while an “influencing grant” will empower human rights defenders and grassroots organisations to pursue critical advocacy campaigns, including protections for those operating in high-risk environments.

Observers at the ceremony described the initiative as both timely and strategic, particularly as civil society organisations navigate shrinking donor support and increasing demands for accountability.

More than just a funding programme, the RWVL Ghana Project is positioning itself as a catalyst for a stronger, more unified movement capable of driving systemic change, advancing gender equality, and ensuring that the voices of women and young people are not only heard but acted upon.

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