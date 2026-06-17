Mahama charges Black Stars to fly Ghana’s flag high in Panama encounter

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Black Stars to play with determination and pride as they prepare for their opening match against Panama in Toronto, assuring the national team of the full support of the government and the people of Ghana.

In a statement issued on behalf of the President, the government and the people of Ghana, President Mahama described the country's fifth World Cup appearance as a reflection of the resilience and fighting spirit of the nation.

"As you stand on the threshold of your first match against Panama in Toronto, the Government and the over thirty million people of Ghana stand firmly behind you," the statement said.

President Mahama encouraged the players to draw inspiration from young Ghanaians who look up to them and to seize the opportunity to make the nation proud.

"Play for the flag. Play for the children dreaming of greatness in your footsteps," he urged.

The President reminded the players that they are representing more than themselves on the global stage.

"This fifth World Cup appearance is a testament to the resilient spirit of our nation. You carry more than a ball. You are carrying the hopes, dreams, and heritage of a people," he said.

He added that support for the national team stretches across every corner of the country.

"From the streets of Chorkor to the plains of Bole, every Ghanaian heart beats in sync with yours," the statement noted.

President Mahama also appealed to Ghanaians living abroad, particularly those in Canada and across North America, to turn out in large numbers and inspire the team from the stands.

"To our vibrant diaspora in Toronto and across North America, we charge you to be the '12th Man'. Let the red, gold and green illuminate the stands, and let our drums remind our boys that wherever a Ghanaian stands, home is never far away," he said.

The President announced that the government had secured official television broadcast rights for the tournament to ensure that every Ghanaian can follow the team's campaign without barriers.

"At home, the Government has ensured that no citizen is left behind. We have successfully secured official television broadcast rights, ensuring that every tackle and every goal is beamed into homes from Axim to Bawku, and from Ho to Hamile," he said.

He described the move as "our gift to a nation that lives and breathes the beautiful game."

Expressing confidence in the team's ability to excel, the President said the Black Stars have what it takes to shine on football's biggest stage.

"The world is watching, and we are confident that the Black Star will shine brighter than ever before on this global stage," he said.

"Go Black Stars!"

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