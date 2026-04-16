Police grab two suspects in possession of 40 bundles of suspected stolen ECG cables

The Oyibi Police Command in the Greater Accra Region has arrested two men in connection with 40 bundles of electrical cables suspected of being stolen from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The arrests come amid ongoing investigations into the reported massive theft of over 1,300 ECG containers containing cables at the Tema Port in 2025.

The suspects, Ernest Tagbor, 50, a resident of Ashiyie in the Adenta Municipality, and his accomplice, Prince Opoku, 44, were arrested following intelligence that they were transporting the ECG cables from the Seduasi area near the Oyibi Prayer Camp, to Kasoa.

The Oyibi Police Commander, Superintendent Augustina Enti, told The Fourth Estate that the suspects were intercepted while transferring the suspected stolen items.

“We got the intelligence when they were about to transport them [ECG cables] somewhere else,” she said. The 40 bundles were retrieved and are currently in police custody.

One of the suspects, Tagbor, claimed ownership of the cables but failed to produce any documents to back his claim. The other suspect, Opoku, who was directing commercial drivers to convey the items, told investigators the destination was Dansoman.

However, the drivers contradicted him, stating they had been contracted to transport the goods to Kasoa. Both suspects allegedly told police they obtained the cables “from Togo,” but provided no supporting evidence or documentation.

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The suspects were arraigned before the Adenta Circuit Court last Wednesday, presided over by Sarah Nyarkoa Nkansah.

The court granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties, one of whom must justify with landed property.

However, the suspects failed to meet the bail conditions and have been remanded in police custody pending fulfilment of them.

“They are yet to even meet their condition. So they are still in our custody,” Superintendent Enti said.

Recovered ECG containers

The arrests are part of the investigation into a massive theft of ECG containers at the Tema port.

An independent audit at the Tema Port revealed that over 1,347 ECG containers filled with critical electrical cables and other essential equipment could not be accounted for.

Bundles of suspected stolen ECG cables

ECG initially reported 2,491 uncleared containers, but the audit found only 1,134, resulting in a shortfall of approximately GHS1.5 billion in demurrage and procurement costs.

The police told The Fourth Estate that preliminary investigations indicate the cables were among those looted from the port.

“It is suspected to have been stolen. But we are still on investigation,” Supt. Enti explained.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman and Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, confirmed that the Ministry is aware of the CID operation.

Mr Rockson clarified that following the Prof. Innocent Senyo Acquah committee’s report, which flagged over 1,300 unaccounted containers, a high-powered joint committee was established.

The committee, comprising representatives from Energy, Transport, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Customs, and the Presidency, was tasked with tracing and retrieving the containers.

“So far, about 1,392 containers have been moved from the ports to designated warehouses,” he revealed. “The total number traced stands at 2,637, and the evacuation exercise is still ongoing.”

On reforms, Mr Rockson said there have been major changes to ECG’s procurement system.

“Contractors can no longer simply present documents showing that goods are at the port. They must now deliver the materials directly to ECG’s designated warehouses. This has closed a major loophole that previously existed,” he stated.

He added that ECG has realigned its procurement to focus on critical materials.

“Previously, ECG was procuring non-critical items such as 2.5mm cables enough to last over 10 years, while transformers, a vital component, were missing in over 2,600 containers. That misalignment has been corrected,” Mr Rockson explained.

Background

On February 1, 2025, Minister of Energy and Green Transition Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor inaugurated a five-member technical committee to probe the uncleared containers, ECG’s procurement practices, associated liabilities, and recommend solutions.

The committee submitted its 103-page report to the minister in late March 2025.

It uncovered serious procurement irregularities, including contracts awarded to firms without proper licensing. It is also described as inappropriate the merger of ECG’s procurement directorate with its Housing and Estate unit.

Dr Jinapor described the findings as “alarming,” and vowed that “the over 1,300 containers cannot vanish into thin air adding that “we will work with the A-G and the police to ensure those responsible are brought to book.”

In March 2026, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), working with the Ministry of Energy, raided a facility in Tema and recovered over 100 tonnes of suspected stolen ECG service cables, arresting eight Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians allegedly involved in a theft and metal export syndicate.

Similar recoveries of cables at scrap dealers' sites have been reported in previous operations.

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