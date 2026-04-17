Transformer damage blamed for Oyibi power disruption

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Accra East Region, has informed residents and businesses in Oyibi and surrounding areas in Accra that the current power outage is due to a damaged transformer at Oyibi.
Affected areas include Oyibi Pentecost Hills and nearby communities, where residents have reported interruptions in electricity supply since early Friday.
In a statement issued on Friday, April 17, ECG reassured affected customers that engineers are actively working to rectify the fault and restore power as quickly as possible. The company emphasised its commitment to resolving the issue and minimising disruption.
“ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to our cherished customers and assures them that every effort is being made to restore electricity supply promptly,” the statement read.
The company urged patience and understanding from the public as repairs are underway and pledged to keep residents updated on the restoration timeline.
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