Police re-arrest three escapees, refute link to Sammy Gyamfi’s in-law’s case  

The Ghana Police Service has rearrested three of the six inmates who escaped from Adabraka District Police custody on Sunday, April 26.

The Police also refuted media reports alleging that three of the escapees were linked to the murder case involving the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The Accra Regional Police Command, in a statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs, clarified that the escapees were never detained at the Adabraka Police Station in connection with that case, and that it had no relation to the said incident.

It said such reports were false and misleading and urged the public to disregard them.

The Police explained that the re-arrest of the escapees followed swift police action.

It added that a full investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding the escape to establish how the inmates managed to flee from custody.

The statement said security had been tightened while an intensified manhunt was underway to arrest the remaining three suspects and bring them to justice.

The Police assured the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order and called on citizens with credible information on the whereabouts of the remaining escapees to report to the nearest police station.

The Command said it remained focused on ensuring public safety and would continue to provide updates as investigations progressed.

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