Police suspend concrete mixer truck operations in Accra and Tema for 3 days

The Ghana Police Service has announced a three-day suspension of operations by concrete mixer trucks in Accra and Tema following concerns over concrete spillages, road safety and damage to road infrastructure.

The restriction will take effect from Friday, 28 August, to Sunday, 30 August 2026, the Ghana Police Service said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The decision was announced after the police, under the auspices of the National Security Secretariat, engaged owners and operators of transit mixer trucks, also known as concrete mixer trucks, to discuss road safety and compliance with road traffic regulations.

The meeting was led by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and brought together key stakeholders to address concerns surrounding the operation of the trucks and their impact on other road users and public infrastructure.

According to the police, stakeholders raised concerns about the spillage of concrete and other materials from the trucks while they are being transported or operated on the roads.

Such spillages, the police said, can obstruct traffic, create hazards for motorists and other road users, and damage road surfaces.

Operators were therefore urged to take steps to ensure that concrete and other materials are not discharged or left on public roads during transportation and operations.

As part of measures to address the problem, concrete mixer truck operators were served notice that they would not be permitted to operate on roads within Accra and Tema from Friday to Sunday.

The police said the temporary restriction is intended to allow authorities to clear and clean road surfaces affected by concrete and other materials.

“During the suspension period, concrete mixer trucks are not to undertake delivery operations within Accra,” the police said.

The directive applies to vehicles operating in the affected areas during the three-day period. The police warned that any vehicle found moving in breach of the directive would face enforcement action.

“Any vehicle found moving in breach of the directive will be subject to appropriate enforcement action in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

The engagement formed part of efforts by the security authorities to improve compliance with road traffic regulations and address problems linked to the use of heavy commercial vehicles on the country's roads.

Representatives from the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highways Authority were present at the meeting, alongside owners and operators of concrete mixer trucks.

Concrete mixer trucks are commonly used to transport freshly mixed concrete to construction sites. Because of the nature of their operations, spillages can leave concrete deposits on roads, creating potential dangers for vehicles and pedestrians and making affected sections of road difficult to use.

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