Prempeh College chases GH¢1m compensation over Sofoline Interchange land

Prempeh College has renewed its push to recover more than GH¢1 million owed by the government of Ghana as compensation for land used in the construction of the Sofoline Interchange.

The matter came up during a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 22, where the school’s management appeared to respond to issues raised in the Auditor-General’s report.

Headmaster Very Rev Louis Asare told the Committee that although the compensation was promised in 2013, the amount—GH¢1,053,230—remains unpaid despite persistent follow-ups with the relevant institutions.

He explained that the school has written several formal letters to agencies including Value Properties and the Department of Urban Roads but has yet to receive any payment. “Repeated efforts to retrieve the funds have yielded no results,” he said.

In response, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr William Kwame Amankrah, assured the Committee that the issue would be escalated to the Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, to help facilitate the release of the funds.

A member of the Committee and MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Frank Yeboah, also urged swift action, stressing the importance of supporting the school.

“Education Director, do something about it to make sure that Prempeh College gets its fair share,” he said.

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