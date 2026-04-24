Ghana and South Africa navigate diplomatic strain as xenophobic attacks undermine historic ties 

Zambia's university students burn the sign outside the South African Embassy in Lusaka on September 4, 2019 during protests against xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in the Rainbow Nation. SALIM DAWOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images.

The recurring cycle of xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa and the subsequent diplomatic repair between Accra and Pretoria has entered a critical new phase. This escalation reveals the fragile balance between deep-seated Pan-African ideals and modern socio-economic pressures. As viral evidence of targeted harassment forces the hands of state actors, both nations find themselves navigating a complex path: Ghana must satisfy domestic demands for the protection of its diaspora, while South Africa seeks to uphold its international reputation against the backdrop of internal localised unrest.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Viral Xenophobic Footage

The government of Ghana has initiated high-level diplomatic interventions following the circulation of viral videos depicting the harassment of its citizens in South Africa. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that he has engaged in urgent discussions with South African officials to address the safety of Ghanaian nationals. The South African government has formally expressed regret regarding the incidents. This diplomatic friction occurs against a backdrop of recurring xenophobic sentiment within certain South African provinces.

Formal Protest and Summons of South African Envoy

The Ghanaian administration moved swiftly to register its displeasure by summoning the Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission, Mr Thando Dthamba. During this meeting, Minister Ablakwa formally communicated Ghana’s strong concern regarding the intimidation and harassment captured on social media. The Minister highlighted a specific incident in KwaZulu-Natal Province where a Ghanaian resident was confronted and told to leave. In a formal press release on April 23, the Minister noted that “such conduct undermines the dignity and rights of law-abiding individuals.” The statement also warned that “while no fatalities or injuries have been recorded in the current incidents, similar situations in the past have resulted in loss of lives and property.”

Assurances of Investigation and Restoring Calm

In response to the summons, South African authorities have pledged a comprehensive review of the reported abuses. Minister Ablakwa stated that “South Africa has expressed regret and assured that it will investigate the xenophobic attack on a Ghanaian in the country and take steps to nip these condemnable acts in the bud.” Acting High Commissioner Dthamba assured the Ghanaian government that Pretoria is taking the matter seriously. He noted that “the Government of South Africa is seized with the matter and is taking steps to restore calm.”

Direct Communication Between Foreign Ministries

Minister AAblakwa initiated a direct telephone conversation on April 22, 2026, with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, to coordinate a response. Following this dialogue, Ablakwa reported that “the South African Foreign Minister has expressed his empathy with the victims and promised full-scale investigations into the depressing incidents.” The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation is expected to brief all African ambassadors to mitigate regional concerns. Minister Ablakwa confirmed he called his counterpart specifically because of “trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.”

Economic Drivers and the Threat of Escalation

The timing of these incidents is particularly sensitive as South Africa grapples with significant structural obstacles, including high unemployment and poverty. Analysts point to these economic hardships as the catalyst for public anger, which often targets African migrants. Tensions are expected to remain high as fringe groups have signalled a potential countrywide shutdown for early May 2026 to demand stricter immigration enforcement. South African authorities are now under immense pressure to balance domestic labour migration policies with their commitment to the African Union's principles of free movement and solidarity.

Consular Assistance and Victim Status

Ghanaian diplomatic teams in South Africa have successfully located one of the primary individuals featured in the viral footage. Consular assistance has been extended to the victim to ensure his welfare and legal protection. Minister Ablakwa provided an update on the situation, stating, “I am gladdened that so far, colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well.” The Ministry confirmed that no fatalities have been recorded during these recent developments, urging the public to remain calm.

Historical Ties and Pan-African Solidarity

The current tension tests the long-standing relationship between the two nations, which dates back to Ghana’s support for the anti-apartheid movement. Minister Ablakwa reminded his counterparts that unprovoked harassment contradicts the spirit of continental unity. He emphasised that “unprovoked harassment of foreign nationals is contrary to the principles of African solidarity and unity.” Despite the friction, the Minister urged a calm approach, stating, “May these regrettable incidents never quench our Pan-African love and solidarity for each other. The overwhelming majority of Africans are united and share an unbreakable bond — we shall not be divided by the hatred of a few fringe elements.”

Government Commitment to Citizen Protection

The Ghanaian government has reiterated its uncompromising stance on the safety of its diaspora. Minister Ablakwa assured the public that the administration is monitoring the situation in South Africa closely and will maintain constant contact with High Commissioner Benjamin Quarshie. The Minister declared that “the Mahama Administration remains uncompromising about the welfare and safety of Ghanaians, both at home and abroad. We are determined to guarantee the protection of all citizens.” While the South African government works to restore order, Ghana maintains that it expects swift action to prevent any recurrence of these incidents.

At its core, the resolution of this crisis rests on South Africa’s ability to move beyond expressions of regret toward systemic enforcement of law and order. For Ghana, the challenge remains a diplomatic balancing act: holding a continental ally accountable while preserving the historical solidarity that defines their bilateral ties. As both nations await the results of the promised investigations, the stability of their shared Pan-African vision remains under scrutiny by the international community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.