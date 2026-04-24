UGCFL26 Week 9: Five fixtures to look forward to on Friday

Week 9 of the 2026 University of Ghana Corporate Football League is happening this Friday, 24th April.

Group B will play five matches at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, starting at 5 PM.

Wilmar Africa will face Telecel Ghana in the opening match. This game should set an exciting tone for the tournament.

Wilmar holds the 2nd spot on the table, with a 5-point lead. On the other hand, Telecel is currently in 4th place and will be eager to narrow the gap. Both teams have demonstrated strong skills, so fans can look forward to a highly intense match right from the start.

Right after BOST Energies takes on the Lebanese Sports Community (Leb Sports), BOST will look to set the tempo early because they sit right under Leb Sports on the group table, but Leb Sports has shown in previous fixtures that they can cause problems for any opponent.

Next, National Communications Authority (NCA) faces Union Ghana in what promises to be a closely fought battle. Both teams will be desperate for points. Union needs the points to climb up the table, and NCA needs them to move further from the bottom.

This fixture has all the makings of a game that goes down to the wire.

Ghana Airports Company Limited faces Zenith Bank FC in the fourth match of the night.

Zenith Bank FC comes in strong, having just defeated Union, the Season One runners-up, in their last game. Ghana Airports, on the other hand, have their own reasons to push hard. They sit at the bottom of the table and know a win here is not just important but essential.

Forestry Commission closes out the evening against National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in what may well be the standout fixture of the night.

Both teams know exactly what is at stake, and a win for Forestry will push them up the table, but for NPA, it will solidify their position at the top.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.