UGCFL26 Week 9: Five fixtures to look forward to on Friday

Audio By Carbonatix
Week 9 of the 2026 University of Ghana Corporate Football League is happening this Friday, 24th April.
Group B will play five matches at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, starting at 5 PM.
Wilmar Africa will face Telecel Ghana in the opening match. This game should set an exciting tone for the tournament.
Wilmar holds the 2nd spot on the table, with a 5-point lead. On the other hand, Telecel is currently in 4th place and will be eager to narrow the gap. Both teams have demonstrated strong skills, so fans can look forward to a highly intense match right from the start.
Right after BOST Energies takes on the Lebanese Sports Community (Leb Sports), BOST will look to set the tempo early because they sit right under Leb Sports on the group table, but Leb Sports has shown in previous fixtures that they can cause problems for any opponent.
Next, National Communications Authority (NCA) faces Union Ghana in what promises to be a closely fought battle. Both teams will be desperate for points. Union needs the points to climb up the table, and NCA needs them to move further from the bottom.
This fixture has all the makings of a game that goes down to the wire.
Ghana Airports Company Limited faces Zenith Bank FC in the fourth match of the night.
Zenith Bank FC comes in strong, having just defeated Union, the Season One runners-up, in their last game. Ghana Airports, on the other hand, have their own reasons to push hard. They sit at the bottom of the table and know a win here is not just important but essential.
Forestry Commission closes out the evening against National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in what may well be the standout fixture of the night.
Both teams know exactly what is at stake, and a win for Forestry will push them up the table, but for NPA, it will solidify their position at the top.
Latest Stories
-
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 20 in northeast Nigeria attacks, local officials say
4 minutes
-
More than 840,000 workers die annually from workplace stress and harassment, ILO report finds
8 minutes
-
Attorney General proposes exemptions for health and human rights bodies in anti-LGBTQI bill
12 minutes
-
UGCFL26 Week 9: Five fixtures to look forward to on Friday
27 minutes
-
Black Bird Smart Innovations launches in Ghana with life-saving wearable technology
27 minutes
-
Malta Guinness powers Women’s Premier League Season finale in Swedru
27 minutes
-
Venture Capital Association Pledges Bigger Support for Ghana’s SMEs
45 minutes
-
Energy Minister forms 7-member committee to investigate Akosombo Substation fire incident
52 minutes
-
2025 BoG Financials will reflect cost of stabilisation achieved – Dr. Asiama tells Council of State members
53 minutes
-
Minority calls for anti-LGBTQI bill to be passed under certificate of urgency
54 minutes
-
Burma Camp emergency facility to be repurposed to tackle “No-bed syndrome” – President Mahama
60 minutes
-
KATH records 16 per cent reduction in deaths
1 hour
-
Ghana’s AI moment: We’ve seen this before
1 hour
-
Mahama unveils 10-year National AI Strategy to drive jobs, innovation and inclusive growth
1 hour
-
Karpowership’s One World Karadeniz Foundation expands its global social impact in Iis 3rd year
1 hour