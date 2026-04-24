More than 840,000 workers die annually from workplace stress and harassment, ILO report finds 

A sweeping new report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) reveals a staggering public health crisis hidden within the global economy. More than 840,000 people die every year from health conditions linked to psychosocial risks at work. These risks include long working hours, job insecurity, and workplace harassment. The United Nations agency identifies these factors as primary drivers of both cardiovascular diseases and severe mental health disorders.

A Growing Challenge for Global Safety

The landscape of occupational health is shifting away from purely physical hazards toward psychological ones. Manal Azzi, team lead on Occupational Safety and Health policy and systems at the ILO, emphasises the urgency of this transition. “Psychosocial risks are becoming one of the most significant challenges for occupational safety and health in the modern world of work,” Azzi stated. This shift requires a fundamental reassessment of how governments and corporations view worker safety.

The Human Toll of Structural Failures

Work serves as a cornerstone for identity, social connection, and economic security. However, the design and organisation of work determine whether it sustains or destroys the individual. Excessive demands, role ambiguity, and perceived unfairness create direct physiological harm. When work is not coherent or adequately resourced, the stress manifests as chronic illness. Work-related psychosocial risks are mainly associated with cardiovascular diseases and mental health disorders, including suicide, the report noted.

Quantifying the Economic and Physical Burden

The impact of workplace stress extends far beyond individual suffering to affect global stability. Health hazards lead to nearly 45 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost each year. The combined impact of cardiovascular disease and mental disorders results in an estimated 1.37 per cent of global GDP lost annually. In Europe alone, the ILO reported 112,333 deaths, close to six million DALYs, and 1.43% GDP loss. Cardiovascular diseases account for the majority of attributable deaths, yet the overall loss of healthy life years is greater for mental disorders, the authors wrote.

The Intersection of Mental and Physical Health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that depression and anxiety account for approximately 12 billion lost workdays annually. The most common conditions cited include anxiety disorders, burnout, sleep disturbances, and chronic fatigue. These mental struggles often trigger physical decline through unhealthy coping mechanisms. Stress-induced smoking, alcohol consumption, overeating, and physical inactivity lead to hypertension and obesity. “Evidence also suggests that health-related behaviours and psychosocial risks interact over time, with unhealthy behaviours reinforcing and amplifying the adverse health effects associated with psychosocial stress exposure,” the authors wrote.

Primary Drivers of Workplace Harm

The ILO identifies long working hours and job strain as the most prevalent threats to worker longevity. Beyond workload, the report identifies effort–reward imbalance and job insecurity as critical drivers of declining health. “It is important to recall that long working hours, a critical psychosocial risk factor associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, remain widespread,” the authors noted. Currently, 35% of the global workforce works more than 48 hours per week. Research shows that working 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, compared to working 35 to 40 hours a week.

The Prevalence of Violence and Harassment

Interpersonal dynamics within the office or job site contribute significantly to the mortality rate. Bullying and other forms of harassment are flagged as major concerns that disrupt both health and productivity. The report noted that 23% of workers globally have experienced at least one form of violence or harassment in their working life. Psychological violence is the most prevalent form, affecting 18% of the global workforce. These environments foster chronic stress that erodes the cardiovascular system over time.

Regional Implications for the African Workforce

For emerging markets in Ghana and across Africa, these findings carry particular weight as the continent undergoes rapid economic transformation. The shift toward digitisation and new employment arrangements is reshaping the psychosocial working environment in African urban centres. As the region moves toward sustainable economic development, the ILO's focus on workload management and role clarity provides a blueprint for local industries to protect their greatest asset: human capital. In an era of high job competition, addressing job insecurity and workplace unfairness is essential for maintaining the productivity required for regional growth.

Strategies for Prevention and Recovery

As digitisation, artificial intelligence, and remote work reshape the labour market, organisations must implement preventive measures. These strategies must address workload management, role clarity, and staffing levels. Beyond prevention, the ILO calls for timely, non-stigmatising support when harm occurs. This includes temporary work adjustments, occupational health input, and fair return-to-work processes. “Improving the psychosocial working environment is essential not only for protecting workers’ mental and physical health, but also for strengthening productivity, organisational performance, and sustainable economic development,” Azzi added.

Frameworks for Sustainable Labor

The weight of the evidence suggests that the future of global economic stability is inextricably linked to the psychological well-being of the workforce. As traditional employment structures evolve, the challenge for policymakers will be balancing technological advancement with the fundamental human need for secure, fair, and healthy working conditions. Addressing these psychosocial risks is no longer a matter of corporate culture alone, but a vital necessity for public health and sustainable global growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.