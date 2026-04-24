KATH records 16 per cent reduction in deaths

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, says the facility has exceeded several of its performance targets during the year under review, recording notable improvements across specialist care, emergency services, and surgical operations.
Speaking at the hospital’s end-of-year performance review, Dr Baidoo reported that specialist outpatient department (OPD) cases surpassed the annual target by 4%, with 284,225 patients attended to, compared to the projected 273,144.
Emergency attendance also rose above expectations, reaching 26,581 cases against a target of 25,000 for 2025, representing a 6% increase.
Surgical procedures followed a similar trend, recording 18,380 cases, exceeding the target of 17,268 by 6%.
Additionally, physiotherapy and laboratory services, including virotherapy, marginally exceeded their respective targets.
A key highlight of the hospital’s performance was a significant reduction in institutional deaths, which dropped by 16% compared to figures recorded in 2025.
Latest Stories
-
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 20 in northeast Nigeria attacks, local officials say
6 minutes
-
More than 840,000 workers die annually from workplace stress and harassment, ILO report finds
10 minutes
-
Attorney General proposes exemptions for health and human rights bodies in anti-LGBTQI bill
14 minutes
-
UGCFL26 Week 9: Five fixtures to look forward to on Friday
28 minutes
-
Black Bird Smart Innovations launches in Ghana with life-saving wearable technology
28 minutes
-
Malta Guinness powers Women’s Premier League Season finale in Swedru
29 minutes
-
Venture Capital Association Pledges Bigger Support for Ghana’s SMEs
46 minutes
-
Energy Minister forms 7-member committee to investigate Akosombo Substation fire incident
54 minutes
-
2025 BoG Financials will reflect cost of stabilisation achieved – Dr. Asiama tells Council of State members
54 minutes
-
Minority calls for anti-LGBTQI bill to be passed under certificate of urgency
56 minutes
-
Burma Camp emergency facility to be repurposed to tackle “No-bed syndrome” – President Mahama
1 hour
-
KATH records 16 per cent reduction in deaths
1 hour
-
Ghana’s AI moment: We’ve seen this before
1 hour
-
Mahama unveils 10-year National AI Strategy to drive jobs, innovation and inclusive growth
1 hour
-
Karpowership’s One World Karadeniz Foundation expands its global social impact in Iis 3rd year
1 hour