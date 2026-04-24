KATH records 16 per cent reduction in deaths

The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, says the facility has exceeded several of its performance targets during the year under review, recording notable improvements across specialist care, emergency services, and surgical operations.

Speaking at the hospital’s end-of-year performance review, Dr Baidoo reported that specialist outpatient department (OPD) cases surpassed the annual target by 4%, with 284,225 patients attended to, compared to the projected 273,144.

Emergency attendance also rose above expectations, reaching 26,581 cases against a target of 25,000 for 2025, representing a 6% increase.

Surgical procedures followed a similar trend, recording 18,380 cases, exceeding the target of 17,268 by 6%.

Additionally, physiotherapy and laboratory services, including virotherapy, marginally exceeded their respective targets.

A key highlight of the hospital’s performance was a significant reduction in institutional deaths, which dropped by 16% compared to figures recorded in 2025.

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