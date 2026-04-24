Mahama unveils plan to train 300,000 in Coding and AI this year

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced that 300,000 Ghanaians are expected to receive training this year under the One Million Coders Programme, as part of efforts to strengthen digital and artificial intelligence capabilities nationwide.
He made this known on Friday, April 24, during the launch of Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in Accra, describing the initiative as a central component in preparing the country’s workforce for the future.
He noted that a pilot phase carried out last year enabled the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation to evaluate the programme ahead of a full nationwide rollout.
“The pilot phase of the One Million Coders Programme conducted last year enabled the ministry to assess readiness for nationwide rollout. The portal is now open, and more than 100,000 applications have already been processed,” he said.
He further indicated that participants can currently choose from over 15 courses spanning 10 disciplines, with learning centres established within reach of local communities.
“This year alone, the Ministry aims to train 300,000 Ghanaians as the programme continues to expand. These are more than numbers; they represent opportunities, employability and national preparedness,” President Mahama stated.
He stressed that building human capital is a key priority within Ghana’s AI strategy, underscoring the need to invest in people to harness the benefits of emerging technologies.
“Youthful potential must be matched by structured opportunity, and that is why education and workforce development are among the core pillars of this strategy. We must equip our people not only to use AI tools but also to build, govern, improve and apply them to solve our national problems,” he said.
President Mahama explained that the One Million Coders Programme is intended to provide young Ghanaians with practical digital and AI skills on a large scale, while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.
He added that the initiative will help develop a strong pipeline of talent and enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.
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