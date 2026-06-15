President and political appointees donate GH¢6.1m of their salaries to GMTF

Audio By Carbonatix
The President, Vice-President and political appointees at the Presidency have collectively donated GH¢6.1 million to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahacare, to support the Fund’s operations.
The presentation was made on Monday, June 15, at the Jubilee House, where a cheque covering the amount was formally handed over to the leadership of the Fund.
According to the Presidency, the funds were generated from six months of the President’s salary, as well as one month’s salary contributions from political appointees at the Presidency.
Additional resources were also drawn from deductions imposed on government appointees who failed to meet the deadline for asset declaration.
A political appointee at the Presidency, Nana Oye, said during the ceremony that the Controller and Accountant-General had already transferred the funds to the Trust Fund ahead of the formal presentation.
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is expected to channel the resources into improving healthcare delivery and expanding access to treatment support for chronic diseases nationwide.
The Presidency described the initiative as a demonstration of commitment to national development through shared sacrifice and institutional responsibility.
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