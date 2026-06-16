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Mahama presides over 48th Change of Guards Parade at the Presidency

Source: GNA  
  16 June 2026 4:27am
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President John Dramani Mahama on Monday presided over the 48th Ceremonial Guards Changing Parade at the Presidency in Accra.

At the parade, the Ghana Navy took over from the Ghana Army, to provide three months of security at the Presidency.

In attendance at the event were Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mr Prosper Douglas Kwaku Bani, the National Security Advisor; Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Interior Minister; Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, Deputy Defence Minister.

The event was witnessed by students from Best Brain International School (Accra), Abisease M/A Basic School (Komenda); British Columbia College (Accra), Kingdom Heirs Montessori School (Obologo, Accra), Unifiers Dance Academy (Accra), and PWCE Demonstration Junior High School (Aburi).

The Ceremonial Changing of the Guard at the Presidency was instituted during President Mahama’s first administration on May 5, 2013, to ensure maximum security at the Presidency.

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