Africa | National

President Mahama arrives in Congo for Sassou N’Guesso’s investiture ceremony

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  16 April 2026 7:56am
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President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Congo's national capital, Brazzaville, to attend the investiture ceremony of President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, who has been re-elected for a new five-year term as President of the Republic of the Congo.

The president is expected to join other African heads of state and dignitaries for the solemn occasion marking a renewed mandate for President Sassou N’Guesso.

According to the Presidency, Mr Mahama flew into Brazzaville after launching his flagship Free Primary Healthcare Programme in Dodowa and is scheduled to return to Accra following Thursday morning’s ceremony, underscoring a tightly choreographed diplomatic engagement within a compact continental itinerary.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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