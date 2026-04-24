President Mahama engages CEO network Ghana on private sector growth and economic transformation

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for private sector growth, job creation, and sustainable economic transformation.
He gave the assurance when a high-level delegation of Chief Executive Officers under the Chief Executives Network Ghana paid a courtesy call on him at Jubilee House ahead of the 10th Ghana CEO Summit & Expo scheduled for 28th May 2026.
The delegation, comprising over 100 selected CEOs from a national network of more than 1,000 business leaders across key sectors of the economy, was led by Ernest De-Graft Egyir, Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana and the Ghana CEO Summit.
President Mahama underscored the critical role of the private sector in rebuilding and transforming Ghana’s economy, noting that sustainable growth must be anchored on strong collaboration between Government and enterprise leadership.
He assured the delegation that his administration would continue to prioritise policies that sustain economic gains, strengthen investor confidence, and improve the overall business environment.
The President highlighted key policy initiatives, including the 24-Hour Economy Policy, aimed at boosting productivity, maximising infrastructure utilisation, and expanding employment opportunities.
He also referenced the Accelerated Export Agenda, stressing the need for Ghana to move beyond raw material exports toward value addition and industrialisation.
President Mahama further emphasised government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, prudent debt management, and efficient public spending, noting improvements in macroeconomic stability and business confidence.
On behalf of the delegation, Ernest De-Graft Egyir commended the President’s leadership in fiscal consolidation, debt stewardship, and restoring macroeconomic stability.
A major highlight of the engagement was the presentation of the Ghana Global Champions Initiative (GGCI)—a strategic proposal aimed at deliberately developing Ghanaian and African-owned enterprises into globally competitive multinational corporations.
The CEOs also presented a Presidential Recommendation Memorandum outlining key areas for Government–private sector collaboration, including macroeconomic stability, regulatory efficiency, industrial transformation, energy competitiveness, infrastructure development, access to finance, SME growth, digital transformation, agriculture–industry integration, and Ghana’s positioning under AfCFTA.
The delegation further proposed a formal institutional partnership between the Office of the President and the Ghana CEO Summit & Expo as a national Presidential–private sector dialogue platform.
The courtesy call forms part of preparatory activities toward the 10th Ghana CEO Summit & Expo, expected to convene the country’s top business leaders to advance discussions on competitiveness, investment, and economic transformation.
CEO Network Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to investing, innovating, and expanding business operations to support Ghana’s development agenda.
Strong collaboration between Government and the private sector remains essential to building a resilient, competitive, and globally relevant Ghanaian economy.
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