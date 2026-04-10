Property rates: Stakeholders advocate digitisation, transparency, …

Audio By Carbonatix
Stakeholders in Ghana’s local governance and revenue mobilisation sector have called for the digitisation of property databases, enhanced transparency in revenue utilisation, and flexible payment systems to improve property rate collection across Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).
The call was made during the virtual launch of a Youth Media Advocacy Platform on Property Tax, an initiative spearheaded by Norsaac, Oxfam in Ghana, and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).
The platform aims to strengthen compliance, accountability, and youth participation in governance, leveraging social media to expand outreach, reshape public perceptions on taxation, and promote accountability in local governance.
It also seeks to promote a citizen-centered approach to revenue mobilisation, with emphasis on transparency, inclusivity, and active youth engagement to drive sustainable local development.
The recommendations formed part of findings from a study examining property rate administration in Ghana, which highlighted systemic inefficiencies and disparities in revenue mobilisation.
Among the key recommendations was the need to strengthen MMDA-led property rate administration, as evidence showed decentralised systems outperform centralised approaches.
The study observed a decline in revenue collection in 2023 during centralisation under the Ghana Revenue Authority, followed by a recovery in 2024 when local assemblies resumed control.
It further recommended digitising property databases to improve accuracy, reduce leakages, and enhance efficiency in assessment and billing processes.
The study emphasised transparency in the use of property rate revenues, noting that public trust and willingness to pay taxes are closely linked to visible development outcomes in communities.
It also called for flexible payment options to accommodate vulnerable groups, ensuring inclusivity in the tax system, and advocated linking property tax collection to tangible community projects to demonstrate impact.
The study categorised properties into four classes: 3,423 first-class properties in prime areas; 5,288 second-class residential properties; 1,043 third-class properties facing collection challenges; and 1,578 commercial properties, which remain key contributors to local revenue.
It revealed that Kwadaso recorded a 251.7 per cent increase in property rate revenue following the return to decentralised collection, while Obuasi and Ga West Assemblies posted moderate gains.
Salima Abdulai underscored the need to harness youth-driven media advocacy to demystify property taxation and promote civic responsibility.
Nii Addo traced the evolution of property taxation in Ghana from the pre-independence “Ntokua toa” system, based on the number of windows in buildings, to a more structured post-independence framework aligned with property values.
He noted that property rate collection is backed by legislation, including the Local Government Act, 1993 (Act 462) and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), which empower MMDAs to assess and collect property rates.
Latest Stories
-
CGI orders motorbike training at tactical school in Kyebi
23 minutes
-
Sachet water producers in Berekum defy gov’t directives, increase prices
24 minutes
-
Critical commodities stuck at port, CSOs warn of family planning crisis
26 minutes
-
Gender Ministry mourns victims of Volta Lake boat tragedy, deploys support for affected families
28 minutes
-
MPs undergo training on human trafficking and gender dimensions
29 minutes
-
Don’t expect instant relief – COMAC CEO warns fuel price drops will be gradual
31 minutes
-
GIS to unveil comprehensive plans to enhance officers’ welfare and infrastructure
49 minutes
-
Right move, wrong timing? – COMAC CEO questions govt’s delay on fuel price relief
50 minutes
-
IMF urges Central Banks to keep inflation in check
1 hour
-
NRSA stands firm on Toyota Voxy ban despite transport operators’ opposition
1 hour
-
H. Kwasi Prempeh raises concerns over Supreme Court’s handling of OSP constitutionality case
1 hour
-
Global childhood cancer cases soar
1 hour
-
Airline pilots fear retribution over refusing to fly in Middle East, aviators’ group says
1 hour
-
Police intensify security in Bosomtwe communities after deadly clash
2 hours
-
Corporate Income Tax contributes highest to 2025 petroleum revenue
2 hours