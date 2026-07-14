PSGH condemns Cape Coast MCE over forced closure of pharmacy during clean-up

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has strongly condemned the forced closure of a community pharmacy in Cape Coast by local government authorities during the recent National Sanitation Day exercise.

In a press statement signed by its President, Pharm. Paul Owusu Donkor, and issued today, Tuesday, 14th July 2026, the professional body expressed grave concern over a widely circulated video. The footage shows the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Cape Coast directing the immediate closure of Cape Coast Pharmacy on Friday, 10th July 2026, and ordering patrons seeking healthcare to vacate the premises.

The PSGH has unequivocally condemned the action, describing it as an unnecessary and disproportionate disruption of an essential service.

While the society reiterated its wholehearted support for the government's environmental sanitation initiatives, it warned that the implementation of such directives must not compromise public health.

The PSGH emphasised that community pharmacies serve as vital, frontline healthcare facilities that act as the first point of contact for thousands of patients seeking urgent medical attention, especially during weekends and outside normal working hours.

The statement outlined the critical medical services provided by pharmacies, which include dispensing urgent medications for acute illnesses, refilling prescriptions for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, providing emergency contraception, and offering first aid. The society cautioned that interrupting these services, even briefly, can worsen medical conditions and place lives at serious risk.

The professional body highlighted that community pharmacies are licensed healthcare institutions regulated under the Health Professions Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857). Under the law, they operate under the direct oversight of licensed pharmacists whose statutory obligation is to maintain uninterrupted access to pharmaceutical care.

Furthermore, the government has officially designated community pharmacies as Primary Healthcare (PHC) Providers. The PSGH argued that this policy recognition must be respected by all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The society also pointed to the legal precedent set during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012), where Executive Instruments E.I. 64 and E.I. 65 specifically exempted pharmacies from movement restrictions to preserve public access to healthcare.

The PSGH urged the Cape Coast MCE and other local government officials to exercise restraint and utilize consultation rather than confrontation when enforcing future public directives.

To balance civic responsibility with healthcare delivery, the PSGH has advised pharmacy proprietors to develop staff duty rosters. This will allow some employees to participate in local clean-up exercises while keeping the pharmacy operational to serve patients.

The society called on the government and regional coordinating councils to formally recognize all pharmaceutical service points as exempt essential facilities in all future planning, offering to collaborate on clear operational guidelines to prevent future disruptions.

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