Quabena L3gacy shares inspiring story behind new song ‘The Maker’

Quabena L3gacy

Rising Ghanaian music sensation Dennis Baffour Awuah, popularly known as Quabena L3gacy, is making significant waves across the national music landscape with his latest soul-stirring single, ‘The Maker’.

The track, which is rapidly becoming an anthem for perseverance, is far more than a rhythmic composition; it is a deeply personal testimony of a journey marked by rejection, resilience, and an unexpected surge into the limelight.

Appearing on Prime Time with hosts George Quaye and Merqury Quaye, the rapper shared a vulnerable chapter of his history that served as the catalyst for the new song.

Quabena L3gacy revealed that the inspiration for ‘The Maker’ was born from a moment of intense public scrutiny following a viral video of one of his stage performances.

Rather than the adulation he had hoped for, the video initially attracted a wave of harsh criticism and boos, most painfully from his own people in Dunkwa-on-Offin.

“This song is me acknowledging that even though I’m still on the journey, God has already done so much for me,” the artiste stated. “From the struggles to suddenly being seen everywhere, it can only be God.”

Produced by the acclaimed Bobby Gentle, ‘The Maker’ centres on the theme of profound gratitude. Quabena L3gacy described the "overwhelming" transition from being a local underdog to seeing his face and hearing his music across television screens, radio stations, and smartphones nationwide.

While he admits he has yet to reach his ultimate professional summit, he insists that the progress he has achieved thus far is a testament to a higher power orchestrating his path.

“I’m still on the journey, but I recognise the progress I’ve made and the grace that has carried me this far,” he explained, noting that the song is his formal way of "trusting the process".

‘The Maker’ expertly blends raw emotion with a message of unshakeable faith, a combination that is resonating deeply with young Ghanaians navigating their own professional and personal struggles. By staying grounded and viewing every setback as a stepping stone, Quabena L3gacy has positioned himself as more than just an entertainer; he has become a motivational figurehead.

As his visibility continues to skyrocket, the rapper remains steadfast in his primary mission: to use his music as a vehicle to uplift, inspire, and build a lasting legacy that outlives the temporary noise of critics.

With ‘The Maker’ now climbing the charts, Quabena L3gacy serves as a living reminder that every step forward, no matter how small, is a victory worth celebrating.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.