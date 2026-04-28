Raymond Asante scores in Patro’s playoff defeat to Beerschot

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian youngster Raymond Asante was on target for Patro Eisden Maasmechelen in their league game against Beerschot on Monday evening.
Asante scored the first of Patro's two goals on the night as they looked to chase promotion to the Belgian top flight.
The Ghanaian was named in the starting line-up for the second leg of the encounter following a 1-1 draw in the first meeting last week.
Beerschot opened the scoring in the game after just two minutes from the penalty spot, taking the lead into the break.
Patro equalised just after the break, with Asante scoring from close range to level the score for his side. The goal was his second of the second half of the campaign since joining the club.
Radja Nainggolan scored to give Patro the lead in the fixture in the 63rd minute as they looked on course to qualify for the final of the Pro League promotion playoff.
However, the home side struck very late in the game to take the tie to extra time, where they eventually scored the winning goal.
The result meant Patro missed out on a final berth and would have to compete in the second division of Belgian football.
Asante joined Patro in the January transfer window after failing to nail down a starting spot in the Sporting Charleroi team.
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