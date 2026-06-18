Research that Benefits National Development: Strategic Insights from the Ghana National Research Fund Launch

Ultimately, Ghana aspires to become a knowledge-driven economy, where scientific findings lead to innovation and commercialisation.

This was the key message I got from His Excellency President, John Dramani Mahama’s address at the launch of the Ghana National Research Fund.

The President expressed keen interest and commitment to research for practical solutions for national development. ‘Today marks defining moment in Ghana's journey towards becoming a knowledge driven innovation led and globally competitive economy’, Mahama noted.

As I listened to his address, my strategic thinking lens was fully activated.

Here are some key themes from a strategic perspective:

1. Contextual research is critical for national development

The President's decision to launch the Ghana National Research Fund signals a recognition that research is invaluable to national development. Every strategy and every decision is only as good as the quality of information that underpins it. Without reliable data, even the most well-intentioned plans become guesses. Scientific research provides the evidence base needed for sound decision making in health, education, agriculture, industry, and governance.

Advanced economies dedicate a significant percentage of their gross domestic product to research and development precisely because they understand this. They know that research yields the information required to make strategic moves. Ghana cannot afford to be different.

His Excellency emphasised context specificity. He noted that research must be locally relevant and sensitive to Ghana's unique challenges.

This is a critical strategic insight because context brings nuances that generic solutions cannot address. What works elsewhere may not work here. Ghana must generate its own solutions to its own challenges.

2. The core problem in Ghana’s research ecosystem is financing

The President identified skimpy budgets or no budget at all which equates to financing as a central barrier that has long constrained Ghana's research ecosystem.

He acknowledged that for decades, researchers have produced remarkable work under difficult conditions noting that too many have relied on fragmented funding and external grants that often determine research priorities from outside our borders.

This is the direct consequence of the pivotal problem: financing. Without predictable, sustainable domestic funding, research cannot move from discovery to implementation to commercialisation, and priority-setting remains effectively outsourced.

President Mahama however, highlighted a related challenge of many innovations sitting on the shelf because the gap between research and commercial scaling has not been bridged.

This is where strategic thinking must focus. Implementation must become a priority. Research that does not solve problems, inform policy, create jobs, or improve lives is incomplete. Here, a reinforcing opportunity is presented.

When we focus on implementation, we find ways to bootstrap our way into it. Successful implementation leads to commercialisation of innovative products. Commercialisation generates revenue.

Revenue generates more funding for further research and up scaling. This is how a reinforcing cycle can work when financing and implementation are treated as connected rather than separate challenges.

3. Strategic alignment of key players in the ecosystem is key.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama made it clear that research must align with national development priorities. He specifically mentioned the 24-hour economy initiative and the accelerated exports development program.

He also outlined priority areas including food system transformation, health innovation, digital and industrial transformation, climate and environmental sustainability, and governance & social systems challenging universities, research centres, and scientific institutions to pursue breakthrough solutions in these sectors.

Alignment is crucial here because research that is disconnected from national goals becomes academic exercise rather than for national transformation. Research must serve the development agenda. It must solve problems that Ghanaians face.

It must inform policy and strengthen industries. This is alignment in action. Research should not simply be about publishing papers. It should be about solving problems for national development.

4. Although resources are limited, this is not an insurmountable barrier

The President announced an initial catalytic allocation of GHS100 million to support the operational launch of the fund. He also acknowledged that the Ghana National Research Fund Act, 2020 (Act 1056), caps contributions at not more than 0.5 percent of GDP, which is misaligned with the African Union target of one percent.

The question is not whether Ghana can afford to invest in research, but whether it can afford not to.

Despite funding gaps, we as strategic thinkers must recognise that this is where creative thinking is tested. We must ask ourselves the critical question: How do we become a knowledge-driven economy optimising our limited resources?

We must create avenues to overcome or eliminate barriers rather than being paralysed by them. With that, the Ghana National Research Fund has started off on a good note. It has made some strides in fund acquisition and other areas of its mandate, including partnering with the International Development Research Centre, Canada, for a pilot call.

Indeed, human capability in research as far as Ghana is concerned is never an inhibition. Our researchers have shown remarkable resilience as acknowledged by the President. The question is whether we will remove the structural constraints that limit their potential.

5. Strategic thinking capabilities are the future

In the address, H.E. John Dramani Mahama hinted that The World Economic Forum has identified analytical thinking, critical thinking, creative thinking, and systems thinking as defining capabilities for the future economy.

These are precisely the capabilities that strategic thinking develops. They are also the capabilities that research systems help cultivate.

If Ghana is to compete in a world shaped by artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital transformation, we must invest not only in research infrastructure but also in the strategic thinking capability of our people. Organisations that develop these capabilities in their employees will be better positioned to innovate, adapt, and thrive.

Recommendations

For Government

Government must prioritise increasing research funding and align all research grants with national development priorities, particularly the 24-hour economy initiative and the accelerated exports development programme. Government also needs to establish clear mechanisms for translating research findings into policy and commercial applications.

For Researchers

Researchers should focus on problem-solving research that addresses national challenges rather than purely academic outputs. They must actively seek partnerships with industry to ensure research outcomes are commercialised.

Collaboration across disciplines and institutions is also essential to maximise impact. Furthermore, researchers need to document and communicate the real-world value of their work to strengthen the case for continued funding.

For the Private Sector

The private sector should invest in research partnerships with universities and research institutions. They must leverage research outcomes for product development and process improvement and participate in shaping research priorities to ensure they address industry needs. The private sector also needs to consider research and development as a strategic investment, not a cost.

For Development Partners

Development partners should align support with Ghana's national research priorities and coordinate funding to avoid fragmentation. They also need to support capacity building in research management, commercialisation, and science communication.

For Media and Civil Society

Media and civil society must amplify research success stories to build public support for research funding. They should hold stakeholders accountable for research outcomes and bridge the gap between scientific discovery and public understanding.

Concluding Thoughts

The Ghana National Research Fund presents a significant opportunity in ensuring that research does not gather dust on shelves, but drives prosperity on the ground. Its success will be measured not in cedis disbursed, but in lives improved, industries transformed, and a nation propelled forward. A clear foicus on implementation, alignment, and sustained commitment from all stakeholders will determine its long-term impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.