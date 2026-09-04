Rising cost of political campaigns threatens inclusive participation – CDD-Ghana 

The Director of Programmes and Operations at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Frederick Adu-Gyamfi, has expressed concern over the rising cost of seeking political office, saying it could exclude capable citizens from meaningful participation in Ghana’s democratic process.

He said the increasing financial demands associated with political campaigns were particularly worrying because many prospective candidates lacked the resources required to compete effectively.

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi made the observation in Kumasi at a media workshop on regulating political party financing in Ghana, organised by CDD-Ghana with support from the British High Commission.

He said although money played an important role in politics, it was necessary to ensure that financial resources did not replace integrity, commitment, and the ability to serve the public.

According to him, the increasing influence of money in politics could make political office accessible mainly to people with substantial financial resources, thereby shutting out otherwise capable citizens, particularly young people, women, and persons with disabilities.

“Cost of seeking political office continues to rise,” he said, adding that it was important to examine where campaign resources came from and what obligations could be created between political actors and those who financed their activities.

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi said the consequences of unregulated political financing went beyond election day, stressing the need for greater scrutiny of campaign funding and the interests of major financiers.

He, therefore, urged the media to go beyond reporting election results and investigate the sources of campaign funds, the individuals and organisations financing political activities, and whether such financiers eventually benefited from the exercise of public power.

He said investigative journalists, editors, broadcasters, and community-based media had important roles to play in promoting transparency and accountability in political financing.

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi said CDD-Ghana had developed a Draft Model Political Finance Law to address some of the gaps in Ghana’s existing political finance architecture.

The proposed reforms, he said, sought to strengthen provisions on campaign expenditure, political contributions, disclosure and reporting, campaign advertisements, public funding, abuse of incumbency and enforcement, with emphasis on transparency in political financing.

He said the initiative was part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s democratic institutions and promote greater accountability in the financing of political activities.

The workshop formed part of CDD-Ghana’s engagement with stakeholders on its proposed reforms to political party and campaign financing.

The Centre has engaged political parties, civil society organisations, the private sector, university students, youth groups, and other stakeholders to solicit inputs and build broad support for the proposed reforms.

The workshop also sought to provide journalists with an understanding of the current state of political party and campaign financing in Ghana, the challenges, and gaps in the existing legal and regulatory framework, as well as proposed reforms.

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