Russia opens neo-Nazism exhibition at International Festival of Youth 2026

An exhibition examining the history of Nazism and what its organisers describe as the resurgence of neo-Nazi ideology in the modern world has opened at the International Festival of Youth (IFY) 2026 in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

The exhibition, titled “Catastrophe of Memory. Neo-Nazism in the 21st Century,” opened on Sunday, September 13, as part of activities at the youth festival, which is bringing together thousands of participants from across the world.

Sergei Kiriyenko, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the International Festival of Youth and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation, attended the opening ceremony.

Kiriyenko said the exhibition was particularly significant because of the international profile of the festival, which organisers say has attracted participants from 191 countries.

“It was indeed very important to hold this exhibition here, in Ekaterinburg, as a part of the International Festival of Youth,” he said.

According to him, many of the participants are emerging leaders in politics, business, science, media and other sectors who are likely to play influential roles in their respective countries.

“We must be very honest with them about the challenges that the future holds for them,” Kiriyenko added.

Organised by the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia, the exhibition combines historical materials relating to Nazi Germany and the Second World War with contemporary displays through which the organisers seek to highlight what they describe as the re-emergence and glorification of Nazi and extremist ideologies.

The materials on display include items from Russian museums, archives and news agencies, alongside historical artefacts and works by contemporary artists.

The exhibition begins with videos depicting the liberation of parts of Europe from Nazi occupation, footage from the Nuremberg Trials and stamps issued by different countries commemorating the Anti-Hitler Coalition.

It also features physical materials documenting crimes committed by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

Other sections trace the development of neo-Nazi movements during the post-war and Cold War periods before turning to contemporary manifestations of extremist nationalism in Europe and elsewhere.

Some of the exhibition's contemporary material focuses on Ukraine and Russia's war against the country. These displays reflect the Russian organisers' interpretation of the conflict, including materials described as nationalist or neo-Nazi literature and objects collected from areas involved in what Moscow officially calls its “special military operation”.

Deputy Russian Culture Minister Sergei Pershin praised the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia and its director, Irina Velikanova, for assembling the exhibition.

He said museums had an important responsibility to preserve historical material while documenting contemporary developments for future generations.

“For us, as for any historical museum, it is extremely important that all our exhibition projects evoke a sense of involvement among visitors,” Velikanova said.

She explained that the museum had combined documents, artefacts, multimedia installations and artwork in an attempt to create a more engaging experience for visitors.

Among the major installations is an Anti-Fascist Forum featuring replicas of museum artefacts, murals and a multimedia memorial known as the “Alley of Angels”, dedicated to children killed during the conflict in Donbas.

The exhibition's main materials have been translated into English, German, French, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, while additional translations are available through QR codes.

Organisers say guided tours will be conducted daily in Russian and English, with about 70 tours expected during the exhibition period.

Among those who visited the exhibition following its opening was Minchan Kwon, a student from the Republic of Korea who has been studying in Russia for a year.

Kwon said the exhibition had made a strong impression on him and provided an opportunity to deepen his understanding of Russian history.

“I have already begun studying the history of Russia, that's why it is so important for me to have the opportunity to visit events like this,” he said.

The International Festival of Youth 2026 is being held in Ekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, 2026, under the theme “Follow Your Dream.”

The event was established by a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 29, 2025.

According to organisers, IFY 2026 has brought together 10,000 young people from 191 countries, comprising 5,000 Russian and 5,000 international participants working across politics and public administration, science and education, entrepreneurship, media, technology, creative industries, sport and civic engagement.

The gathering follows the World Youth Festival held in Sirius, Russia, from March 1 to 7, 2024, which organisers say attracted about 20,000 participants from 190 countries.

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