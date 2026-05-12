Same business models flooding the market- Is it enterprise pluralism or a crisis of creativity?

Recently, a friend and I were driving to a youth programme in my neighbourhood when a particular call kept coming through repeatedly, continually interrupting our conversation.

Although I typically avoid asking people about calls they choose not to answer out of respect for their privacy, I could not hold back in this instance. My friend explained that one of her cousins was seeking financial assistance from her. According to her, the cousin wanted support to start a business, but it was obvious my friend was hesitant about the idea.

Her cousin claimed that selling noodles had become highly popular and lucrative in their neighbourhood, with many people venturing into the business.

While her cousin was excited about joining the noodle business, my friend did not see the logic in it. Her concern was not her ability to help, but rather the tendency to rush into a business simply because it appears popular or profitable for others.

This situation is not unusual among many Ghanaians whenever people believe a new business venture is doing well. It makes me wonder whether this phenomenon should be described as enterprise pluralism or a creativity crisis.

Whatever name we give it, the situation presents challenges that do not align with the aspirations of entrepreneurs or the overall health of the economy.

The coexistence and recognition of multiple business models, industries and entrepreneurial activities within a market or economy is important. It creates opportunities for innovation, job creation, economic growth, competition and wider consumer choice.

However, concern arises when products flood the market to the point where supply exceeds demand.

The current landscape of Ghana’s enterprise ecosystem presents both challenges and opportunities. For example, an individual selling cooked noodles in a neighbourhood may initially find success.

However, as competition increases with the emergence of several new entrants targeting the same customer base, the first business owner is likely to experience losses alongside the new investors. Both old and new businesses would be affected.

The growing interest in entrepreneurship is a positive sign of an active economy and can contribute to national development. Nevertheless, it is essential to embrace innovation and identify opportunities that address the needs of a broader customer base.

There are many areas within entrepreneurship that people can explore. When unsure, it is always helpful to seek guidance from trusted individuals. There is nothing wrong with brainstorming with others to determine which opportunities are best suited to one’s resources and abilities.

Entrepreneurship involves risk-taking. To remain competitive in a crowded market, it is necessary to cultivate curiosity, creativity and innovation.

Entrepreneurs must also think imaginatively. While profitability is important, it is equally necessary to study market trends and identify which opportunities align with one’s unique product or business idea.

Before entering a seemingly profitable business, it is wise to consider the number of competitors likely to pursue the same opportunity. Better still, entrepreneurs should explore other possibilities that can be pursued with the same start-up capital, leading to more strategic and innovative business decisions within a broader marketplace.

Enterprise pluralism, as stated earlier, is not inherently wrong. In fact, it can help unlock creativity and drive business success. However, its success depends heavily on innovation.

Indeed, it is the uniqueness of the products and services we offer that inspires innovation and creates lasting value for customers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.