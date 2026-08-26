Security analyst calls for review of Vigilantism Act to address emerging threats

Audio By Carbonatix
Security analyst Dr. Victor Doke is calling for a review of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), arguing that the changing nature of political vigilante mobilisation requires the law to be updated to address emerging threats.
His call follows a warning by National Security Coordinator COP Osman Abdul Razak that political vigilante groups are increasingly moving their activities into less visible spaces, including social media platforms, encrypted communication channels and informal networks.
Speaking at the Election Watch Ghana dialogue on vigilantism, COP Osman said the visibility of organised vigilante groups had declined since the passage of Act 999, but the threat itself had not been eliminated.
He said some groups were adapting by changing their identities and operating under labels such as internal security teams, volunteer task forces and community security initiatives.
Reacting to the development on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, August 26, Dr. Doke said the evolution of these groups makes it necessary for authorities to reassess the scope and effectiveness of Act 999.
“We need to review the Act to reflect the changing dynamics of vigilantism. As these groups evolve, we must consider whether to include issues relating to social media, technology and cyber activities in the law. The dynamics keep changing, and if we do not adapt, we risk being taken by surprise. We need to remain abreast of the latest developments in vigilantism,” he said on Tuesday, August 25.
He noted that although the law had helped discourage the open operation of vigilante groups, the groups are now adopting less visible methods to continue their activities.
“These vigilante groups have evolved. People are becoming smarter by the day, and because of the Act which was passed in a good direction to curb this kind of menace, they are not openly operating. That doesn’t mean that the threat is non-existent,” he said.
He also expressed concern about challenges in enforcing the existing law, particularly when political actors intervene following the arrest of suspected vigilantes.
“The implementation of the Act, yes, you would say that there are challenges with regards to how personalities come in, political elites come in, and then try to solve the situation when these vigilantes are arrested,” he said.
Dr. Doke disclosed that he had personally come across a video in which a group of young people were allegedly sworn into allegiance to a political party ahead of the 2028 elections.
For him, such developments demonstrate why security agencies cannot afford to focus only on traditional forms of political vigilantism.
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