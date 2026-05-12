Security Analyst warns of rising African tensions over alleged official involvement

Security analyst Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso has warned that allegations of involvement by local state officials in the closure of foreign-owned businesses in South Africa could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and Africa’s broader integration agenda.

The concerns follow reports that some municipal authorities in parts of the country are allegedly targeting foreign nationals, including forcibly closing shops and reallocating them to residents.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, May 12, Prof Antwi-Danso said the alleged involvement of state officials sends a dangerous psychological signal to the public and risks legitimising hostility towards foreign nationals.

He warned that if the situation escalates, it could trigger retaliatory actions against South African businesses and nationals in other African countries, further straining diplomatic relations across the continent.

He noted that such developments could compel governments to intervene to protect foreign nationals and businesses, potentially creating internal tensions and instability.

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Prof Antwi-Danso described the situation as a potential “dual conflict scenario”, where governments may be forced to both protect foreign nationals and manage backlash from their own citizens.

He further cautioned that the development poses a threat to regional cooperation and economic integration efforts under the African Union’s long-term framework.

Referencing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision, which seeks to promote a peaceful and economically integrated continent, he said the current trajectory could undermine those goals.

He stressed that continued escalation would be a setback for efforts to promote peace, development, and free movement across Africa, urging swift action to address the situation before it deteriorates further.

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