Sefwi Wiawso passport centre records 1,700 applications in explosive four-month start

The newly established Passport Application Centre (PAC) in Sefwi Wiawso has recorded a surge in patronage, processing approximately 1,700 applications in less than four months of existence.

The facility, which was formally commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on 7 January 2026, has quickly become a critical hub for residents of the Western North Region.

The high volume of applications underscores the success of the government’s decentralisation policy, which aims to eliminate the long-standing burden of travelling to Kumasi or Accra for consular services.

In an exclusive interview with Adom News, the Western North Regional Director of the Passport Office, Joshua Alabi, provided a breakdown of the application trends. He noted that the overwhelming majority of people visiting the centre are not seeking renewals but are entering the system for the very first time.

“Only about 10 percent of the applications received so far are renewals, with the remaining 90 percent being new registrations,” Mr Alabi revealed.

This trend is seen as a direct reflection of a previously untapped demand in the region. Before the opening of the Sefwi Wiawso office, many residents lacked the financial or logistical means to pursue official travel documentation. The "improved access" has effectively unlocked a new demographic of passport holders.

Beyond the administrative success, Mr Alabi is using the high patronage to educate the public on the multifaceted utility of a passport. While many Ghanaians view the booklet solely as a "visa carrier," the Director emphasized its importance as a primary national identification document.

“It is important to get a passport as a citizen of a country to perform some important duties and not just only for travelling,” he explained.

Mr Alabi further urged residents across the Western North enclave to take full advantage of the centre’s proximity to regularise their citizenship status and secure their identities. He assured the public that the office remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering "efficient and timely services" to keep pace with the mounting interest.

The presence of the PAC in Sefwi Wiawso is expected to have a ripple effect on the local economy, stimulating growth for ancillary services such as digital photography, internet cafés for online bookings, and local hospitality.

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