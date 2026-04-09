The passport question: Why Ghana must let its best abroad come home to serve

Constitutional provisions are not handed down from above. They are political settlements, forged under particular historical pressures by people responding to the anxieties of their moment. The framers of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution were not writing for eternity.

They were writing for a country emerging from decades of military coups, institutional collapse, and the lived fear that external allegiances had corroded the republic from within.

Against that backdrop, Article 8(2), which bars persons with dual nationality from serving as Ambassador or High Commissioner, Secretary to the Cabinet, Chief of Defence Staff, and Inspector General of Police, made a kind of defensive sense that anyone with even a passing familiarity with Ghana’s post-independence history will understand.

The question before Ghana today is not whether those fears were reasonable in 1992. The question is whether that same defensive logic still holds in a world that has moved decisively in the other direction. Approximately 150 countries now permit dual citizenship in some form.

By that measure, Ghana is being asked not to pioneer something radical but simply to catch up with where the rest of the world has already arrived.

The Constitution of Ghana Amendment Bill, 2025, currently before the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament following its First Reading in February 2026, proposes to remove these restrictions.

President Mahama, who declared the diaspora Ghana’s symbolic 17th Region at the December 2025 Diaspora Summit in Accra and confirmed his readiness to sign enabling legislation at a Diaspora Dialogue in Philadelphia, has placed the weight of the presidency behind the reform.

The bill has drawn cross-party interest, a signal that the political class has begun to grasp something that the evidence has been making plain for years: a country that sends three million citizens abroad, receives $7.8 billion in annual remittances representing the largest inflow ever recorded as confirmed by President Mahama in his 2026 State of the Nation Address, and depends on diaspora contributions that now exceed the combined total of foreign direct investment and official development assistance, cannot indefinitely afford a constitutional framework that treats overseas experience as a liability rather than a qualification.

This article argues not merely that the amendment should pass, but that passing it is only the beginning of a more fundamental reckoning with how Ghana values, deploys, and institutionally integrates its globally experienced citizens.

The History Behind the Restriction

To argue honestly for reform, one must first take the restriction seriously on its own terms. The 1992 Constitution was written at a moment of acute vulnerability. Ghana had experienced coups in 1966, 1972, 1979, and 1981.

The framers were not being paranoid when they worried about dual allegiances in sensitive offices of state. They were being historically literate. A country that had watched its institutions bend under various forms of external pressure had legitimate grounds for wanting its most consequential positions held by citizens whose legal obligations ran in one direction only.

But historical literacy cuts both ways. Ghana has now completed nine successive peaceful elections and built a democratic track record that would have seemed genuinely implausible to those 1992 framers, who were writing without the benefit of knowing how the story turned out.

The African Journal of International and Comparative Law has argued that countries like Ghana have consistently used dual citizenship law not principally to protect national security but to manage political competition, tolerating dual citizens as what it terms fractional citizens: people with full economic obligations but systematically curtailed political rights.

That framing captures something important and uncomfortable. The restriction was never solely about security. It was also about control. And control of that particular kind carries a price, because what it controls, in the end, is talent.

The Economic Argument Is Overwhelming

Three million Ghanaians live abroad. The United Kingdom alone hosts one of Ghana’s largest diaspora communities, with the United States, Germany, Italy, and Ivory Coast also among the principal sources of remittance flows according to bilateral transfer data. In 2025, remittances to Ghana reached $7.8 billion, the largest annual inflow on record.

This figure dwarfs foreign direct investment, which stood at $1.73 billion in 2024 according to Bank of Ghana data. These are not peripheral flows. They represent the difference between a cedi that holds and one that collapses, between household electricity bills being paid and not, between children staying in school and dropping out.

The economic logic for diaspora integration into public life follows directly from this. You cannot describe a community as your most reliable development partner, as President Mahama did in Parliament in February 2026, and simultaneously bar its most experienced members from the offices where development policy is actually made and implemented.

The cognitive dissonance between Ghana’s economic dependence on the diaspora and its constitutional exclusion of diaspora citizens from senior public roles is not just philosophically inconsistent. It is, on examination, a measurable drag on governance quality.

The expertise built by Ghanaians working in Britain’s financial institutions, America’s universities, Europe’s diplomatic corps, and Australia’s health systems does not travel back across borders simply because remittances do.

The Diplomatic Case Is Unanswerable

Of all the offices the amendment seeks to open, the diplomatic ones present the most compelling and most urgent case for change. Ghana’s diplomatic footprint is expanding. The country has just become the first African nation to sign a Security and Defence Partnership with the European Union.

It hosts the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in Accra. President Mahama is on course for the African Union chairmanship in 2027. The Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement, five years old and undergoing its most ambitious review, covers bilateral trade worth £1.5 billion annually.

Ghana’s missions abroad are expected to be engines of investment mobilisation, trade facilitation, consular excellence, and diaspora engagement, as set out in the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Economic Diplomacy Blueprint.

Against this backdrop, the argument that a Ghanaian who has spent fifteen or twenty years living, working, and building professional networks in the United Kingdom is constitutionally less qualified to represent Ghana at the High Commission in London than someone who has never set foot there deserves to be stated plainly for what it is: not a security measure but a self-inflicted handicap.

Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Israel all permit dual citizens to hold ministerial and diplomatic positions. The Commonwealth countries most directly relevant to Ghana’s own institutional tradition have concluded that patriotism is not a matter of passport count.

What makes a diplomat effective is analytical depth, relational intelligence, cultural fluency, and commitment to the nation being represented. Distance can forge all four. It can, in fact, forge them more deliberately than proximity, because a Ghanaian working in Leeds or London must choose their national identity rather than simply inherit it.

The Security Objection Deserves an Honest Answer

Opponents of the amendment are not all acting in bad faith. Some raise serious and legitimate concerns, particularly regarding the offices of Chief of Defence Staff and Inspector General of Police, where operational sensitivity and the risk of conflicting institutional loyalties are real rather than theoretical. These concerns deserve engagement rather than dismissal.

The honest response is this. The Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020, Act 1030, already provides a legal framework for assessing individuals on the basis of foreign connections, security considerations, and potential conflicts of interest.

Legal scholars have argued that this framework can be adapted to provide robust, case-by-case evaluation of dual citizen candidates for security-sensitive roles, rather than the current blunt constitutional exclusion that applies regardless of the individual’s actual risk profile or demonstrated commitment to the Ghanaian state.

What the amendment requires is not the abandonment of security vetting but its modernisation: replacing a citizenship-based blanket ban with a capacity and integrity-based assessment framework. This is precisely how comparable democracies manage the same question. Germany expanded access to dual citizenship as recently as June 2024.

The difference between a blanket constitutional prohibition and a rigorous institutional vetting process is not a weakening of national security. It is the difference between a blunt instrument and a precise one. Ghana has the institutional capacity to do this properly. The amendment provides the constitutional mandate to begin.

What Must Come After the Amendment

Passing the bill is necessary. It is not, on its own, sufficient. Three things must follow if the reform is to deliver genuine governance improvement rather than political symbolism.

First, a publicly available, independently reviewable vetting framework specifically designed for dual citizen appointees to sensitive roles must be in place before any appointments are made. Transparency here is not a concession to critics. It is the only foundation on which public trust can be built.

Second, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must develop a structured diaspora talent programme that actively maps overseas Ghanaian expertise against the specific requirements of the country’s diplomatic and public service institutions, with clear, open, and consistently applied pathways for those who wish to serve. The Diaspora Summit of December 2025 was the right conversation. It must now become funded institutional architecture.

Third, and most fundamentally, the reform must prompt a deeper recalibration of how Ghana conceives its relationship with its global citizens. The framing of the diaspora as the 17th Region is politically resonant.

But three million people scattered across four continents are not a region in any conventional sense. They are a distributed national asset of extraordinary depth, and the constitutional framework governing their relationship to the republic must reflect that reality.

Ghana stands at an unusual conjuncture. Its democratic credibility is higher than at any point in its post-independence history. Its regional influence is growing in ways that have attracted the attention of the European Union, the African Union, and the world’s major trading partners.

Its diaspora is wealthier, better educated, more professionally diverse, and more globally connected than at any previous moment. The constitutional provision that keeps that diaspora’s most experienced and most internationally capable members on the outside of the republic’s highest offices was written for a Ghana that no longer exists in the form that made such exclusions feel necessary.

The Ghana that exists in 2026, signing defence partnerships with the European Union, hosting the AfCFTA Secretariat, receiving $7.8 billion a year from its citizens abroad, and positioning itself for the African Union chairmanship in 2027, needs a constitutional settlement that matches its actual ambitions rather than its historical anxieties. The amendment before Parliament is precisely that settlement. It should pass, and pass without further delay.

About the Author

Dominic Senayah is an International Relations and Policy Analyst based in England, specialising in African political economy, humanitarian governance, and migration diplomacy. He holds an MA in International Relations, UK, and has published 46 policy articles in GhanaWeb, MyJoyOnline, and The Ghana Report. He writes on trade policy, institutional reform, and Ghana–UK relations for audiences across Africa, the United Kingdom, and the wider Global South.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.