Sekondi Prisons trains officers in Ghanaian Sign Language

The Sekondi Prisons Complex has organised a two-day Ghanaian Sign Language (GhSL) training programme for officers to improve communication with persons with hearing impairments and promote inclusiveness within the correctional system.

The training brought together officers from Ekuasi Camp Prison, Sekondi Central Prison and Sekondi Female Prison.

A teacher from the Sekondi School for the Deaf facilitated the programme, introducing participants to the fundamentals of Ghanaian Sign Language and basic conversational skills.

The officers took part in practical sessions, learning and demonstrating various signs and conversational expressions to strengthen their ability to communicate effectively with people with hearing impairments.

The facilitator highlighted the importance of sign language in fostering effective communication and inclusivity, and indicated that certificates would be presented to participants at the end of the programme.

Participants said the training had equipped them with practical skills that would help them better communicate with inmates and other persons with hearing impairments encountered in the course of their duties.

This is aimed at building a more inclusive and responsive correctional environment, where communication barriers do not prevent persons with disabilities from accessing appropriate services and support.

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