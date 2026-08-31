SIGA proposes liquidation of Ghana Railway Company and absorption of staff into GRDA

Audio By Carbonatix
The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has proposed a major restructuring of Ghana’s railway sector, including the liquidation of the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) and the absorption of its employees into the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA).
The proposal is contained in SIGA’s 2025 State Ownership Report, which highlights prolonged financial, operational and labour challenges at GRCL.
The Authority said the difficulties had contributed to the suspension of GRCL’s operations, despite ongoing government efforts to expand and modernise the country’s railway network.
Under the proposed restructuring, GRDA would be transformed into a combined commercial and regulatory institution responsible for both the development and commercial operations of the railway sector.
SIGA believes the new structure could help address longstanding institutional challenges and improve the efficiency of Ghana’s railway system.
The report noted that the 97-kilometre Tema-Mpakadan railway line commenced commercial operations under GRDA in October 2025.
The government has also introduced a phased support package covering salary arrears and critical infrastructure refurbishment within the railway sector.
SIGA said decisive action was required in dealing with underperforming state-owned enterprises, stressing that such measures were necessary to move the railway sector beyond recovery and towards sustainable value creation.
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