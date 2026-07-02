Solomon Owusu accuses South African government of backing attacks on Ghanaians

Audio By Carbonatix
Director of Communications for the United Party, Solomon Owusu, has accused the South African government of financing the recent attacks and killings of Ghanaians in South Africa, claiming the violence is politically motivated and linked to the ruling party's declining support.
His comments follow the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30, during demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks.
Speaking on AM Show on July 2, Mr Owusu alleged that the South African government is behind the attacks.
According to him, the demeanour of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a recent interview suggested the government was not treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved.
He claimed the attacks were being driven by political considerations, arguing that the governing African National Congress (ANC) was losing support among Black South Africans because of high unemployment.
"It is not that the government is incapable of creating jobs, but as a government, your primary responsibility is to maintain law and order.
If there is chaos and people are being attacked, then the government must be held accountable because its first duty is to ensure law and order," he said.
Mr Owusu further questioned why demonstrators were directing their anger at foreign nationals instead of government officials and institutions they believe have failed to address unemployment and other socio-economic challenges.
"If people are unhappy, why are they not taking their grievances to government ministers and heads of state institutions instead of attacking innocent foreigners?" he asked.
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