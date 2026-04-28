Someone has been giving me money every month since 2017 – Yaw Siki

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Siki says he has been receiving monthly financial support since 2017 despite not doing any work that brings him income.
The former hiplife artiste, who converted to Christianity after a near-fatal motor accident, made the disclosure in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, explaining that God has provided for him through people.
“God is faithful. Like I said, I labourer is worthy of his wages so God gives me wages. I have someone who gives me money every month, like an employee who gets paid every month.
Since 2017, she has never failed. And that same person also pays my rent every year,” he said.
Yaw Siki said he does not currently do any other work apart from gospel ministry. He rather spends time praying and interceding for others, adding that God blesses him through people in return.
Asked which church he attends, he said he no longer attends any church, but communes with God at home and is not ready to establish his own church.
Yaw Siki is promoting a new EP titled ‘Divine Selection’, which features songs such as Advice, Knock Knock, Prayer Meeting and Work in Progress.
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