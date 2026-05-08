South Africa says it will cooperate with AU review of xenophobia claims after Ghana petition

The South African government says it is prepared to cooperate with any African Union process examining allegations of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, following Ghana’s decision to escalate the matter to the continental body.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said South Africa has nothing to conceal and would provide its account of events if the African Union decides to formally place the issue on its agenda.

“Our position is that we have nothing to hide as a South African government. We will provide — if the AU decides to put the matter on the agenda — the report, including the facts related to the matter,” she said at a media briefing after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

Ntshavheni argued that the facts would show there are no xenophobic attacks in South Africa, although she acknowledged incidents involving attacks on foreign nationals and stressed that security agencies must act decisively against criminal behaviour.

Her comments come days after Ghana formally petitioned the African Union over recurring violence and threats targeting African migrants living in South Africa.

In a letter dated May 6, 2026, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa urged the AU Commission to treat the matter as one of urgent continental concern, citing deaths, destruction of businesses, and growing insecurity among foreign nationals.

Ghana wants the issue discussed at the AU’s Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting to be held from June 24 to 27 in El Alamein.

The diplomatic move follows heightened fears among Ghanaian communities in South Africa after anti-immigrant protests resurfaced in parts of the country.

On April 28, 2026, the Ghana High Commission in South Africa issued a public advisory urging Ghanaians to exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations were expected to take place.

Some Ghanaian shop owners were also advised to temporarily close their businesses over fears of looting and attacks.

Ablakwa, in his petition, noted that while Ghana recognises South Africa’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, attacks directed at African migrants undermine the spirit of African unity and cooperation championed by the African Union.

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