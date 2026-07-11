Spike in homosexual HIV infections sparks grave concern from Ghana AIDS Commission

Audio By Carbonatix
Mr Ahmed Ibrahim Bambilla, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Coordinator of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), has bemoaned the rapid spread of new HIV infections in the gay community in the Bono Region.
He said presently the region’s HIV prevalence among homosexuals stood at 26 per cent, implying that out of every 100 homosexuals, 26 of them had HIV.
In an interview with the media in Sunyani, Mr Bambilla said the region’s HIV prevalence among commercial sex workers was also six per cent and expressed worry about the trend of infections among the gays in the region.
He noted that gays and commercial sex workers remained at a higher risk of contracting HIV explaining that the GAC was presently distributing Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), targeting the vulnerable population.
Mr Bambilla explained that PrEP was a highly efficacious medication that protected the vulnerable population from contracting HIV.
He advised persons living with HIV to endeavour to take their medication correctly and regularly, saying that taking medication consistently for six months would lead to viral suppression.
Mr Bambilla said that the country had attained 89 per cent of viral suppression, explaining that with viral suppression, it would be difficult for carriers of the virus to infect others.
“So, the medication is seriously and efficaciously working, and we are using the medication as prevention," he added.
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