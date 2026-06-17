Sports Minister rallies support for Black Stars for World Cup opener

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Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has called on Ghanaians to unite behind the Black Stars as they begin their FIFA World Cup campaign.
In a message to the nation, the minister described the tournament as "another important chapter on the world stage" for Ghana and urged supporters to stand firmly behind the team.
"The journey to this moment has not been without challenges," Mr Adams said. "There were times of doubt and disappointment, but this team remained focused, worked hard, and earned back the belief of the Ghanaian people."
As the Black Stars prepare to kick off their campaign, the minister said the team needs the support of all Ghanaians.
"I urge every Ghanaian to rally behind them," he said, adding that "some of our proudest moments as a nation have come when we stood united behind the Black Stars."
Mr Adams said the World Cup presents another opportunity for the country to come together and believe in the team.
"This is another opportunity for us to believe together," he stated.
The Sports Minister also had a message for the players, coaches and technical team, reminding them that they carry the expectations of the entire country.
"Know that you carry the hopes and prayers of millions," he said. "Play with confidence, courage, and pride. Represent the flag with honour and give your very best for Ghana."
He assured the team of the nation's full backing ahead of their opening game.
"The nation stands firmly behind you. Go well, Black Stars. Ghana believes," Mr Adams said.
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