Star Oil CEO cautions motorists against buying fuel after Accra floods

The Chief Executive Officer of Star Oil, Kwame Tieku, has advised motorists to postpone buying fuel unless it is absolutely necessary, warning that Monday's devastating floods in parts of Accra could increase the risk of water contaminating underground fuel storage tanks at some filling stations.

His caution comes after torrential rains triggered widespread flooding across the capital, submerging major roads, damaging property, stranding motorists and disrupting commercial activities in several communities.

In a social media advisory issued in the aftermath of the floods, Mr Tieku explained that severe flooding can allow water to seep into underground fuel storage facilities, potentially affecting the quality of petroleum products if adequate safeguards are not in place.

"Avoid buying fuel today if not urgent. Floods are a big risk for water entering fuel underground tanks!! Our teams are constantly monitoring for water infiltration though… but avoid filling up if you can," he wrote.

The advisory follows one of the heaviest rainstorms to hit Accra in recent years, with floodwaters inundating parts of Alajo, Circle, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Odaw, Tse Addo, Weija, Achimota and several other communities. The flooding resulted in extensive damage to homes, businesses and vehicles, while emergency agencies mounted rescue operations in affected areas.

Although modern fuel stations are fitted with systems designed to minimise contamination, prolonged flooding can increase the risk of groundwater entering underground storage tanks if installations are compromised.

Water-contaminated fuel can adversely affect vehicle engines, resulting in poor engine performance, corrosion of fuel system components and costly mechanical repairs.

Mr Tieku assured customers that Star Oil had activated enhanced monitoring measures across its network of service stations to ensure the integrity of fuel supplied to the public.

According to him, the company's technical teams are conducting continuous inspections of underground storage tanks to detect any signs of water infiltration and take immediate corrective action where necessary.

The reassurance is expected to allay public concerns as motorists and commercial transport operators gradually resume normal activities after the floods.

Emergency management agencies have meanwhile urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid driving through flooded roads and comply with safety advisories as authorities continue to assess the impact of the disaster and provide assistance to affected communities.

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