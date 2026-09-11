Stay or fly out of Ghana: Joy FM listeners share divided views on Abeiku Santana’s ‘opportunities’ argument

A heated debate has emerged over whether Ghanaians should remain in the country to pursue opportunities or travel abroad in search of better jobs and living conditions.

The discussion came up on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Friday, September 11, during a segment on the question: “Stay or fly out: Is Ghana worth staying for?”

This followed comments by Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, who argued that Ghana still has significant opportunities for those willing to identify and pursue them.

Mr Santana said he would choose Ghana even if he were offered a monthly salary of $100,000 to live in the United States or the United Kingdom.

“If you give me $100,000 in your monthly salary to live in America or to live in the UK, I'll choose Ghana,” he said.

His comments, however, triggered strong reactions from listeners, with some agreeing that Ghana offers opportunities while others argued that limited access to capital, jobs, and support makes it difficult for many young people to stay.

One caller, said the argument about opportunities must also take into account the financial difficulties facing ordinary Ghanaians.

He questioned how young people could take advantage of opportunities when they lacked the resources to start businesses or pursue their ideas.

“How do you actualise that opportunity if you don't have the resources?” he asked.

According to him, while some people may prefer to remain in Ghana, others believe travelling abroad gives them a better chance to earn enough money to secure their future.

He said he would support his children travelling if they had the opportunity, saying that they could return if they found that life abroad was not what they expected.

“If it's not good, they should come back,” he said.

Another caller, said he would prefer to stay in Ghana but expressed concern about the economic pressures facing citizens.

“I would like to stay. But I believe the mindset of the people is not helping us at all,” he said.

He questioned whether Ghanaians were getting the quality of services they deserved, particularly when it came to education and employment.

Fred said many people were encouraged to go to school with the expectation that education would lead to a good job and a decent standard of living, but the reality was often different.

“We have been told, ‘Go to school, you get a job’, and you're being paid, but you're being paid with the money for you to live life or just to survive it,” he said.

He said although he would consider travelling abroad, he would ultimately like to return to Ghana and build something bigger.

David from Airport City took the opposite position, saying he believed Ghana remained the best place for people who already had employment and a source of income.

“I think the best place to be is Ghana,” he said.

He acknowledged that many Ghanaians were struggling but said people should also consider their mental health and general wellbeing when deciding whether to travel abroad.

“Everybody is all about money, money, money, but we also need to think about your mental health, your security and also actually being open-minded and free,” he said.

David said that travelling abroad without a secure job could leave people doing difficult and poorly paid jobs while living under stressful conditions.

He therefore advised those who already had jobs in Ghana to work hard and try to build their lives in the country.

“I would say that it's better to really work hard and make it here, especially if you are gainfully employed,” he said.

Kobby from Tema Camp challenged the idea that Ghanaians should turn down attractive opportunities abroad simply because they are being encouraged to stay.

He said the comparison was unfair if it ignored the fact that many young professionals in Ghana lacked the capital and support needed to develop their potential.

“Are you talking about rejecting 10,000 or 100,000 to work outside? Would you rather take that offer or rather be in Ghana unemployed?” he asked.

Kobe said some graduates could take opportunities abroad for a few years, save money and eventually return to establish themselves in Ghana.

“If after graduating from the university, there is a big opportunity for me to go and work outside where I'll even get 10,000 and I know I can hustle and stay for two, three years and come back to Ghana and come and establish myself, there's no way to stay in Ghana,” he said.

He also raised concerns about recruitment and access to jobs, saying some young people felt opportunities depended on who they knew rather than their qualifications.

“You apply, it boils down to who you know, and you expect me to sit in Ghana just because I should choose Ghana over another country. No,” he said.

Rose from Accra offered a different perspective, advising young people to take opportunities abroad but return home with the skills and resources they gain.

“My advice to the youth: if you get opportunity, just go, but make sure you come and win, and that will be the reason,” she said.

William from Gomoa Police said his own experience had convinced him that the lack of opportunities in Ghana was a major reason young people wanted to leave.

He recalled securing a job with an American company operating in Ghana in 2001. Although he had the practical skills required for the job, he later found that a degree was being demanded for similar positions.

He said such experiences had convinced him that some people could have better opportunities abroad.

“Because of bad leadership, there are no opportunities here,” he said.

William also rejected the suggestion that people could simply start businesses without money.

“When they say, ‘Oh, you don't need money for this’, it's not true,” he said.

He argued that even basic activities required money and said the solution was for leaders to create conditions that allowed young people to work and build sustainable livelihoods.

“If you want our young people to stay, my brother, let our leaders create the good opportunities for us,” he said.

The range of views from the callers highlighted the difficulty of answering the question of whether Ghanaians should stay or leave.

While some listeners believe Ghana offers opportunities that require determination, skills and resilience to exploit, others argue that limited access to capital, employment and institutional support makes travelling abroad a rational choice.

For many of the callers, the issue was therefore not simply about choosing Ghana over another country. It was about whether ordinary Ghanaians have a realistic chance to turn their skills and ideas into sustainable livelihoods at home.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.