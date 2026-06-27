Suame MP urges evidence-based discipline in NPP as “Ken must go” protest fallout deepens party tensions

Suame Member of Parliament John Darko has appealed for restraint, unity and internal cohesion within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), warning that public condemnation of party members risks undermining efforts to build a strong political front ahead of future elections.

His remarks come in the aftermath of heightened tensions during a recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Alisa Hotel, where security personnel confronted demonstrators chanting “Ken Must Go” outside the venue.

The incident has intensified internal debate over discipline, loyalty, and the handling of dissent within the party.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, June 27, Mr Darko stressed that party members—particularly those in leadership positions—must be measured in their comments about colleagues, especially senior figures.

“We should be careful condemning each other because we have one party to build and we have an election to win,” he said.

He cautioned that while allegations of wrongdoing within the party should not be ignored, they must be backed by evidence and processed through the appropriate internal mechanisms.

According to him, any member who makes claims of corruption should be prepared to substantiate them before the party’s disciplinary committee.

Mr Darko explained that where credible evidence is provided, the committee should be able to assist in ensuring that those implicated are held accountable, including through possible prosecution where necessary.

However, he added that in the absence of evidence, the party would still be expected to take a formal decision in accordance with its rules and disciplinary framework.

He further noted that even though parties such as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have made serious accusations against the NPP, internal actors must remain disciplined in how they respond to such claims, particularly when they involve fellow party members.

The Suame MP stressed that younger leaders within the party have a responsibility to promote stability rather than deepen divisions through public criticism or internal hostility.

He urged them to adopt a more measured approach when addressing disputes involving senior members.

“I know him personally and I know his love for the party and country,” he said, referring to individuals at the centre of recent controversies, adding that long-standing relationships and service to the party should be considered when handling internal matters.

Mr Darko also called on the party’s leadership to manage disputes through established structures rather than allowing them to escalate into factional disputes or public expulsions.

He warned against a culture of “wishing people away” from the party, arguing that such attitudes weaken organisational unity.

“We should as much as possible bring everybody on board,” he added, emphasising reconciliation and inclusivity as essential to maintaining a strong and competitive political organisation.

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