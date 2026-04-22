Super-FORG USA launches drive to transform education in Ghana

The Super Fraternal Organisation of Ghana Secondary Schools – USA (Super-FORG USA) has launched a new drive to support education in Ghana, using the power of alumni unity and collaboration to address challenges facing schools and students.

At its maiden reunion held from April 17 to 19, 2026, in Jessup, Maryland, leaders of the organisation said the group intends to become a key platform for mobilising resources, ideas, and partnerships to improve educational opportunities in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Super-FORG USA, Prof. Samuel Frimpong, said the organisation’s theme, Uniting for Greater Impact, reflects a shared determination among old students abroad to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“The theme, Uniting for Greater Impact, inspires our collective, cooperative, and collaborative will and impetus for greater achievements,” he said.

He added that Ghana’s education system must be prepared for rapid technological change, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation.

“As the globe advances into the future of automation, robotics, and intelligent systems, with AI-driven technologies, many Ghanaian students face daunting challenges,” he noted.

According to him, Super-FORG USA hopes to help reverse that trend through strategic partnerships, knowledge-sharing, and future conventions focused on education transformation.

The reunion brought together alumni groups of several Ghanaian secondary schools living in the United States, including representatives from Achimota School, Mfantsipim School, PRESEC-Legon, Adisadel College, Wesley Girls’ High School, Opoku Ware School, Accra Girls Senior High School, and St. Augustine’s College, among others.

Organisers said the objective of the new umbrella body is to unite old student associations to support member fraternities while undertaking collaborative projects that improve education in Ghana.

Among the initiatives already announced are the creation of endowment funds for member groups and the establishment of think tanks to generate ideas for education reform and institutional development.

The event featured a mix of networking sessions, policy discussions, and a formal banquet attended by representatives of more than 22 fraternities.

Chairman of the programme, Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology, Dr Richard Amankwah, and Co-Chair, Executive Secretary of Vice Chancellors Ghana, Dr Cynthia Sena Kpeglo-Freiku, also addressed participants on current challenges within Ghana’s education sector.

Discussions reportedly focused on infrastructure gaps, employability, innovation, and the need for stronger alumni support systems.

Super-FORG USA also used the occasion to thank sponsors and media partners who supported the maiden reunion.

Observers say the initiative reflects a growing trend of Ghanaian alumni groups in the diaspora seeking to play a more active role in national development, especially in education, health, and youth empowerment.

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