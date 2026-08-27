Surprise at vetting as Mahama Ayariga reveals Sunyani West MP is his wife

A light-hearted exchange during the vetting of Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has brought public attention to the fact that his wife, Sunyani West MP Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, is also a Member of Parliament.

The revelation came when Mr Ayariga appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, for his vetting as Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Committee Chairman Bernard Ahiafor had introduced Mr Ayariga’s father-in-law, but did not immediately mention Mrs Ayariga, who was seated among those accompanying the nominee.

Mr Ayariga drew the Chairman’s attention to the omission.

“Mr Chairman, you have introduced the father-in-law, but you haven’t introduced the daughter,” he said.

Mr Ahiafor subsequently acknowledged the Sunyani West MP, saying: “We have the spouse, Hon Mrs Ayariga, formerly known as Hon Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah, a Member of Parliament here in our midst.”

While the marriage may be known within parliamentary and political circles, the exchange offered many members of the public a glimpse into a relatively uncommon feature of Ghana’s political landscape: a married couple serving simultaneously as MPs.

The moment has also attracted interest coming shortly after another marriage involving two NDC public officials became a talking point.

Majority Chief Whip and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor recently referred to Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Ebi Bright as his “sweet wife and a wonderful mother” in a birthday message shared on social media.

The revelation surprised many Ghanaians who were unaware of the couple’s relationship.

Who is Millicent Amankwah Yeboah?

Mrs Ayariga, 34, represents the Sunyani West Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She won the seat in the December 2024 general election, defeating former NPP MP Ignatius Baffour-Awuah.

She studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana and the University of Law in the United Kingdom.

Before entering Parliament, she worked in business management and consultancy, including serving as a branch manager for Verna Mineral Water and Managing Director of MEA Connect Consultants.

She is a member of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic and serves on parliamentary committees, including the Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Committee.

With Mr Ayariga now nominated for a ministerial position and his wife serving as an MP, the couple’s presence in Ghana’s political space offers another unusual example of spouses holding public office at the same time.

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