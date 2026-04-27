The Ghanaian dream of climbing the social and political ladder to live above the law

In many societies, ambition is celebrated as a virtue. In Ghana, the desire to climb the social and political ladder is often framed as a noble pursuit—an escape from hardship, a path to influence, and a means to secure dignity. But beneath this aspiration lies a troubling undercurrent: the perception that success is not merely about achievement, but about exemption. For some, the ultimate reward of “making it” is not just comfort or recognition, but the ability to operate above the law.

This mindset did not emerge overnight. It is rooted in a complex mix of history, governance challenges, and social conditioning. In a system where accountability is often inconsistent, the powerful are seen as bending the rules without consequence. Over time, this breeds a dangerous lesson: that the law is not a neutral force, but a tool—one that applies strictly to the weak and flexibly to the well-connected.

From politics to business to everyday interactions, there is a visible pattern. The higher one climbs, the less likely they are to be questioned. Traffic laws are ignored by convoys with sirens. Public officials accused of wrongdoing evade prosecution through influence or delay. Contracts are awarded not on merit, but on proximity to power. These are not isolated incidents; they are symptoms of a deeper cultural shift where privilege is equated with immunity.

For many young Ghanaians, this reality shapes their aspirations. Success is no longer defined solely by hard work or innovation, but by access—who you know, which circles you belong to, and how effectively you can navigate systems of patronage. The dream is not just to rise, but to rise beyond reach. In this context, integrity becomes negotiable, and the rule of law becomes secondary to the rule of influence.

The consequences are far-reaching. When laws are selectively enforced, public trust erodes. Citizens begin to question the fairness of institutions and lose faith in the justice system. This, in turn, weakens democratic foundations. A society where rules are optional for some cannot sustain long-term stability or equitable development. It creates a cycle in which corruption is normalised and accountability is seen as an inconvenience rather than a necessity.

Yet, it would be unfair to suggest that this mindset defines all of Ghana. There are many individuals—public servants, entrepreneurs, civil society actors—who resist this culture and push for transparency and fairness. Their efforts, however, often face resistance in an environment where systemic change is slow and entrenched interests are strong.

Breaking this cycle requires more than policy reforms. It demands a shift in values. Leadership must be redefined not as dominance, but as responsibility. Institutions must be strengthened to act independently, without fear or favour. Most importantly, citizens must reject the notion that success entitles one to impunity.

The Ghanaian dream, at its best, is about progress, dignity, and opportunity. But when it becomes a quest to live above the law, it undermines the very foundation of that dream. True advancement lies not in escaping accountability, but in building a society where no one needs to.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.