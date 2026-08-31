The hidden cost of convenience in Ghana’s delivery economy

Dr. Genevieve Sedalo

In Accra, Kumasi, and increasingly across secondary cities, the promise of instant convenience has reshaped daily life. Tap an app to order jollof, a new phone case, or last-minute groceries, and a rider arrives within minutes. For a generation raised on the friction of trotro queues and market bargaining, the delivery economy feels like progress delivered to the doorstep. The “order confirmed” notifications lie a quieter ledger of costs,where some pay in cedis, others in time, trust, and human dignity.

The most immediate irritation is pricing that refuses to stay still. Delivery charges can shift without warning between the moment you place an order and the moment the rider arrives. What looked like GH¢12 at checkout becomes GH¢18 or more when the bill is finalized. Cash customers often fare worse. Riders sometimes claim “no change” or invent small top-ups that somehow never appear on the digital receipt. The result is a two-tier system: those who pay electronically enjoy relative predictability, while those who still rely on physical notes are treated as soft targets. In a country where many still operate largely in cash, this is not a minor glitch; it is a quiet tax on the less digitally fluent.

Delays compound the frustration. An estimated 30-minute window stretches into an hour, then two. Food arrives cold, perishable groceries wilt, the app’s tracking map freezes, customer service bots recycle the same unhelpful script, and the rider’s phone goes unanswered. For the customer, the inconvenience is real. For the rider, the delay is often the product of something more systemic: over-promised delivery radii, congested roads the algorithm refuses to acknowledge, and platforms that prioritize order volume over realistic scheduling. Every late order chips away at the very convenience the service sells.

Return policies remain another grey zone. Items arrive damaged, wrong, or simply not as advertised, yet the process of sending them back feels designed to exhaust rather than resolve. Some platforms demand photographic evidence within narrow time windows, others require the customer to arrange and fund the return trip, and still others simply vanish into endless chat loops. In traditional markets, a defective item could be exchanged with a conversation. In the app economy, the same transaction becomes a bureaucratic ordeal that many simply abandon. The convenience of ordering is not matched by the convenience of undoing a bad order.

Behind every delayed package and disputed charge stands a delivery worker operating under intense pressure. Riders, many of them young, many of them migrants from smaller towns, are paid per completed trip, not per hour. Platform algorithms push them to accept more jobs than traffic and safety allow. Rain, bad roads, and aggressive drivers become occupational hazards rather than exceptions. When customers complain about lateness or demand refunds, the rider often absorbs the financial hit. Tips are inconsistent. Insurance, if it exists, is minimal. The smiling face that appears at your gate is frequently one meal or one accident away from crisis. Convenience for the customer is extracted, in part, from the precariousness of the worker.

None of this means Ghana should abandon the delivery economy. The sector has created work, expanded market access for small vendors, and genuinely improved quality of life for many. The challenge is not technology; it is the absence of accountability that allows platforms to treat pricing, reliability, and labor standards as optional features rather than core obligations. Regulators need clearer rules on transparent, locked-in delivery fees and mandatory change for cash payments. Platforms must publish realistic delivery time estimates and face consequences for chronic underperformance. Return processes should be simple, prepaid, and time-bound. Most urgently, the riders who make the system function deserve better protections, basic insurance, clearer payment structures, and limits on the algorithmic pressure that turns every shift into a race against time and risk.

Convenience built on inconsistent pricing, eroded trust, and overworked riders is not progress. It is a temporary transfer of cost from the platform to the public. Ghana’s delivery economy can still mature into something fairer and more durable. The question is whether customers, regulators, and the companies themselves will insist on it or continue to treat the hidden costs as someone else’s problem.

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Writer: Dr. Genevieve Sedalo, Department of Marketing, University of Professional Studies. gdsedalo@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.