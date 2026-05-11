Thousands gather for protest against antisemitism in London

Thousands of people gathered outside Downing Street on Sunday for a protest against antisemitism.

The rally, which was led by the main Jewish community organisations, was told that there was "an epidemic of anti-Jewish hate".

There have been a string of attacks at synagogues and other Jewish sites in recent months, including the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, a fortnight ago.

Ahead of the demonstration, religious leaders across the UK signed an open letter, describing antisemitism as "a problem for all of us to fix".

Speaking to the BBC at the rally, Zoe Korsner said she wanted to show that love was stronger than other people's hate.

She said: "We don't want to feel frightened as Jewish people. I feel like I have to hide it, it's something to be embarrassed about and ashamed."

Mary Rendle one of a number of non-Jewish people who came to the demonstration, said she came to support her husband's Jewish family "because it's the right thing to do".

"I hate the fact my step-daughter has to hide her Star of David because we are scared for her safety," she added.

A crowd of an estimated 5,000 people gathered to watch religious leaders and politicians from a number of political parties speak, with each receiving a mixed reception.

Mary Rendle was one of a number of non-Jewish people who came

Anger at perceived government inaction was on show as Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden was booed and heckled as he said "I am with you, I want to fight antisemitism", while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch drew loud applause, as she said "I promised that I would stand with you" and Britain "must always be a sanctuary for Jewish people".

Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform UK, was also applauded but Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, faced initial jeers that subsided after the audience was told he was a friend of the community.

The chief rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, told the rally that the spread of extremism and hatred threatened everyone, and confronting it was a "national responsibility."

With the police investigating possible Iranian links to some of the arson attacks, he called for the Iranian ambassador to Britain to be expelled and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to be banned.

Three men were arrested at the event, including a man in his 30s, after search arches detected a knife, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two men in their 60s were arrested as part of a wider patrol on suspicion of carrying batons.

Attendees at the rally held placards saying they stood with British Jews

Signatories of the open letter include faith leaders from Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Zoroastrian communities, with the letter stating "this country belongs to you as much as any of us".

Also signed by leading figures from business, sport and media, the letter said: "The spectre of Jewish people being stabbed at random in the street, killed defending their synagogues and Jewish infrastructure being firebombed feel like a nightmare from another time."

It added: "This is not a problem for Jewish people to have to respond to. This is a problem for all of us to fix.

"This country belongs to you as much as any of us. You are as British as all of us who call this country home. And we will do everything we can to protect you and your community from the extremists who threaten you."

Responding to the letter the chief rabbi said: "My hope is that where these institutions have led, others will follow, in workplaces, boardrooms, classrooms and on social media, so that we can finally begin to tackle this scourge together."

Two Jewish people were killed in October last year and three left in a serious condition after a car ramming and stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester. One of the men was killed by a bullet fired by police.

Earlier this year in March, four Jewish charity-owned Hatzola ambulances were set on fire in the car park of a synagogue in Golders Green.

In recent weeks the Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London was attacked and days later a bottle containing an accelerant was thrown through the window of Kenton United Synagogue.

Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, were attacked in Golders Green two weeks ago, after which a man was charged with attempted murder. The same man is also charged with attempted murder for an attack on a Somali man in South London prior to the Golders Green incident.

On Friday, a man in Salford pleaded guilty to making antisemitic threats after shouting that he would cut the throats of Jewish people.

Two men pleaded guilty to an antisemitic hate crime on Saturday after filming themselves verbally abusing a Jewish man in north-east London for content on social media.

The same day, a man was charged after threatening to kill Jewish children in north London and saying Jews should go in the gas chambers.

On Sunday, two people were arrested over a suspected arson attack at a former synagogue in east London, while a man was charged with physically assaulting and making antisemitic threats to three Jewish people in north London.

The head of the Crown Prosecution Service said earlier this week that hate crime prosecutions would be fast-tracked following a spate of recent antisemitic incidents.

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