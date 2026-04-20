Togbe Afede XIV leads Ghana delegation to global business forum

Audio By Carbonatix
Togbe Afede XIV, Executive Chairman of the World Trade Centre Accra and Board Member of the World Trade Centre’s Association in New York, is leading Ghana’s delegation to the 2026 WTCA Global Business Forum in Philadelphia.
The forum, scheduled for April 19 to 22, will bring together global business leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore partnerships and investment opportunities across key sectors of the global economy.
Ghana’s delegation comprises executives from both public and private sector institutions, representing industries such as energy, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, and industrial development.
Under the leadership of Togbe Afede XIV, the delegation is focused on building strategic partnerships, attracting foreign direct investment, and strengthening Ghana’s position in global trade and investment flows.
“Our priority is to connect Ghana to global capital, technology, and markets to enhance competitiveness and accelerate economic growth,” he stated.
He emphasised that platforms such as the Global Business Forum provide critical opportunities for countries like Ghana to showcase their potential and engage directly with international investors.
The delegation is expected to highlight Ghana’s investment prospects, particularly in value addition, industrialisation, and export-driven growth.
As part of its participation, Ghana will mount a national exhibition to promote its economic opportunities and attract partnerships.
The exhibition is being led by the World Trade Centre Accra in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the 24-Hour Economy Authority.
Stakeholders believe Ghana’s presence at the forum will deepen engagement with global partners and open new avenues for trade, investment, and economic cooperation.
The initiative forms part of broader efforts to position Ghana as a competitive destination for international business and sustainable economic development.
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