Traders, Freight forwarders push back against planned cargo tracking policy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Coalition of Concerned Importers, Exporters, Traders and Freight Forwarders has urged the government to suspend all steps toward implementing the Electronic Cargo Tracking Note and Shipment Processing Note (ECTN/SPN) system in Ghana.
In a statement dated April 4, the group cautioned that reviving the policy could increase the cost of doing business and undermine recent improvements in efficiency within the country’s ports and logistics sector.
The coalition raised concerns over renewed moves by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority and the Inter-Ocean Maritime and Logistics Institute to push forward the initiative, including plans to introduce a pilot phase.
According to the group, advocates of the ECTN/SPN have not provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate its benefits to stakeholders, adding that the process has been characterised by limited transparency and inadequate consultation.
It further warned that introducing the system at this time could worsen existing operational difficulties, particularly as industry players continue to deal with challenges linked to the rollout of the Publican AI customs platform.
The coalition also recalled that the policy had previously been withdrawn after failing to meet expectations, stressing that any attempt to reintroduce it without addressing earlier concerns could weaken confidence in policy decisions.
While expressing readiness to engage authorities in dialogue, the group indicated it would take all lawful steps necessary to safeguard the interests of its members if its concerns are not addressed.
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