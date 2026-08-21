TUSAAG suspends strike, resumes work after renewed talks with government

Audio By Carbonatix
The Technical Universities Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has suspended its ongoing industrial action and directed members to return to work following renewed engagements with the government and other stakeholders.
The suspension takes immediate effect, with discussions expected to continue on the outstanding concerns that triggered the strike. TUSAAG said the decision followed commitments by key stakeholders to reopen negotiations and work towards resolving the issues within an agreed timeframe.
The association embarked on the strike over the government’s failure to pay a promised one-time research allowance and fully implement a negotiated interim allowance agreement.
In a joint statement with the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), TUSAAG said the Ministry of Education, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Vice Chancellors Ghana and Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities Ghana had committed to renewed and time-bound discussions.
TUSAAG has therefore instructed its members in the affected technical universities to resume their normal duties while the negotiations continue.
The association, however, stressed that the suspension is temporary and depends on meaningful progress towards resolving the outstanding issues.
It warned that it could resume the strike without further notice if the engagements, particularly those involving the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), fail to produce satisfactory results within a reasonable timeframe.
TUSAAG said the decision to suspend the action was taken in good faith and in recognition of the need to give social dialogue an opportunity to resolve the dispute.
The association thanked its members for their solidarity and discipline throughout the strike and expressed appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding.
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