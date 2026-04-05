Two remanded for alleged attack, robbery at jewellery shop 

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two persons accused of robbing a jewellery shop at Westland, near Haatso in Accra.

The accused, Musa Abdul Aziz Mamoud, also known as Justin Martin, a 34-year-old stock trader, and Donatus Kwame Donkor, a 37-year-old carpenter, are alleged to have robbed Berma Jewellery Shop of gold accessories valued at GH¢2 million.

The prosecution said the incident occurred on April 26, 2025, when the accused allegedly sprayed pepper into the eyes of a security guard and a shop attendant before carrying out the robbery.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely robbery. Mamoud faces additional charges of causing unlawful damage and money laundering.

Both accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The court ordered the prosecution to file witness statements and other disclosures ahead of the next hearing and adjourned the case to April 13, 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah is leading the prosecution.

The prosecution said the complainant, whose name was withheld, is a trader residing at Dome in Accra.

Mamoud resided at Anyaa Market, while Donkor lived in Osu.

On the day of the incident, the two allegedly planned and executed the attack on the shop. Mamoud was said to have disguised himself in a pullover, trousers, gloves and a mask, and rode a motorbike to the scene.

Prosecution said Donkor engaged the security man at the entrance, enabling Mamoud to gain access to the shop.

Mamoud allegedly overpowered the security guard and sprayed him with pepper spray before attacking a sales attendant in a similar manner, while Donkor stood watch.

Mamoud is said to have taken various gold items, including chains, pendants, earrings and bracelets, valued at GHC2 million, placed them in a bag and fled on the motorbike.

Following the incident, the complainant petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department.

Police said Mamoud was arrested on March 24, 2026, based on intelligence.

A search of his residence reportedly uncovered items believed to have been used in the robbery, including masks, a hammer, pepper spray, a toy gun and a crash helmet, as well as assorted jewellery, a gold detector and a weighing scale.

Donkor was subsequently arrested on March 26, 2026, at his residence in Osu, where the motorbike allegedly used in the robbery was retrieved.

Investigations indicate that Mamoud had sold part of the stolen jewellery to an unidentified person and used some of the proceeds to purchase a Toyota FJ Cruiser vehicle prior to his arrest.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

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