Two remanded into Police custody over alleged plot to kill Susu collector

Audio By Carbonatix
The Madina Divisional Police Command has arrested two suspects over an alleged plot to kill a woman who operates as a Susu collector at the Botwe Taxi Rank in the Greater Accra Region.
The suspects, Abubakar Altine and Eric Tetty Adejetey, were arrested on September 4, 2026, following a police operation at the Botwe Old Town area.
According to the police, the suspects were allegedly in the process of carrying out the planned attack when they were apprehended.
Preliminary police investigations indicate that the alleged plot may have stemmed from a debt dispute.
The police said Abubakar Altine allegedly owed the complainant, Esther Dankwa, money.
Following repeated demands for repayment, he allegedly conspired with Eric Tetty Adejetey to arrange for her killing.
The circumstances surrounding the alleged debt and the nature of the planned attack are still being investigated.
The two suspects were put before the Adenta Magistrate Court on September 7.
Their pleas were not taken, and the court remanded them into police custody.
They are expected to reappear before the court on September 22, 2026.
The police said investigations are continuing and further developments will be communicated in due course.
The statement was signed by Chief Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region.
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