U.S. bank queried payments for Ghana ambassador’s residence renovated by company owned by embassy’s IT officer

A special forensic audit of Ghana’s Embassy in the United States has uncovered a conflict-of-interest situation in which a company owned by the embassy’s IT officer, Fred Kwarteng, was awarded a contract of nearly $296,000 to renovate the ambassador’s residence.

The Embassy made two payments to Fred Kwarteng's company, Stefrann LLC.

The then Chief Treasury Officer, Janet Maku Koranteng, confirmed that Fred Kwarteng owned the company.

The payments, $159,043.84 in February 2019 and $136,864.00 in June 2020, were for renovation and furnishing works at the ambassador’s residence.

Invoices and payment receipts to Stefrann LLC.

Ghana Embassy’s bank in the United States, Citibank, queried the transactions “due to questionable invoices, inconsistencies in company details, and the conflict of interest arising from a staff member being the beneficiary of Embassy payments,” according to the audit report.

The auditors said the transaction contravened the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which enjoins public officials responsible for managing public resources to ensure that public funds are safeguarded and that all financial transactions are properly authorised, documented, and subject to independent audit verification.

The Foreign Service Regulations (2019) prohibit public officials serving in Ghana’s diplomatic missions from engaging in transactions that present a conflict of interest and require that all vendor engagements be subject to appropriate due diligence and compliance with applicable host-country financial and regulatory requirements.

Although the procurement failed accountability and due diligence tests, as well as compliance concerns raised by Citibank, the embassy proceeded with the transaction.

Auditors found weak vendor checks, parallel financial arrangements and third‑party payments that undermined controls. For instance, Citibank’s Jay Varkey sent an email asking for a copy of the approval from the U.S. State Department for the renovation work, details on the scope of work and budget, a list of contractors/vendors, and internal approvals, according to the audit report.

The banker also raised concerns about the payment to Stefrann LLC, noting that the check memo stated “payment of furniture for residency” and questioned whether the furniture was purchased through Stefrann LLC or Persiano Furniture Gallery.

He asked if Persiano Furniture Gallery was fully paid and if the payment was made directly to them or through Stefrann LLC.

Registration details of the company

The audit team said it had conducted a search to confirm the existence of the Company and found companies registered as STEFRAN LLC but not “STEFRANN LLC”.

The Auditor-General, however, recommends recovery of the amount from the key actors. It also said the Embassy should strengthen its “vendor due diligence by implementing a tiered review for high-value contracts (identity, ownership, sanctions/PEP, beneficial ownership checks) in line with Bank expectations.”

Who is Fred Kwarteng?

Fred Kwarteng served as Ghana’s Embassy’s Information and Communication Officer from November 2016 until his dismissal in May 2025. During the period, he exercised operational control over the Mission’s digital platform, including website configuration, online visa/passport acquisition processes and payment gateway integrations.

Fred Kwarteng was the IT official who linked unauthorised websites to the official Embassy website and charged visa and passport applicants unapproved fees, far above the approved fees.

The audit report also states that Fred Kwarteng’s personnel file at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lacked copies of his academic certificates, professional qualifications, or any independent verification of his stated credentials. There was no documentation confirming his legal right to work in the United States. Despite all of this, his temporary ICT officer contract was renewed year after year, from 2016 to 2025.

Fred’s other companies raked in more money through embassy website

According to the audit report, Fred Kwarteng created and operated external platforms, including TravelGhana.Net and GhanaPV.org, along with associated entities such as Ghana Travel Consult, Secure Data Centre LLC, Travel Global, and MFG Technology.

These platforms were linked to official embassy systems and, in some cases, mimicked them. Applicants were redirected to these platforms from the embassy’s official website and were required to make payments through them.

The audit noted that these platforms used official symbols and presentation styles that gave the impression of government authorisation.

“The ethical standards governing the Ghana Foreign Service also forbid employees, contractors, or agents from using Embassy platforms, symbols, or imagery—including the Coat of Arms of Ghana— in a manner that creates the impression of official endorsement for private commercial activities or results in personal financial enrichment,” the audit report said.

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